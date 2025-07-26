Titans stun Warriors to celebrate Hasler's 500th

Open Extended Reactions

Gold Coast have celebrated Des Hasler's 500-game coaching milestone with one of the upsets of the season, a stunning 24-16 defeat of top-four hopefuls the Warriors.

Amid speculation over Hasler's future, the struggling Titans showed there may still be enough fight in their season to avoid the first wooden spoon of their beleaguered coach's career.

Gun halfback Jayden Campbell starred in Auckland on Saturday afternoon as the favourites for last place bounced back from 10-0 down after nine minutes.

It's a second unconvincing performance in a row for the fourth-placed Warriors, who needed until after the siren to overcome struggling Newcastle last week.

Jojo Fifita of the Titans is congratulated on scoring a try Dave Rowland/Getty Images

The Warriors are still in the box seat for a top-four spot. They would have to lose at least twice more to finish the regular season any lower.

But they're set to be without Wayde Egan for next week's clash with top-eight hopefuls the Dolphins after the hooker suffered a game-ending head knock in the first half.

It looked likely to be a long night for Gold Coast when the Warriors crossed twice in quick succession down the left side early on, catching Jojo Fifita out in defence both times.

But halfback Campbell hoisted his side back into the contest grabbing an offload from Jaimin Jolliffe and finding Fifita on a 60-metre tear.

The Titans were level after an AJ Brimson cut-out pass to Phil Sami, and took an unlikely half-time lead thanks to Campbell's penalty goal.

Gold Coast smelt the unlikeliest of victories when Campbell intercepted a Te Maire Martin pass as the Warriors were working into their half in pursuit of late points.

Without injured general Luke Metcalf, the Warriors struggled for their rhythm in attack after their opening burst.

When they lost winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to the sin bin for a professional foul in the second half, Gold Coast capitalised.

The bunker ruled Fifita had made contact with the turf burrowing over the line for a second try on the back of a beautiful flat ball from Campbell.

That made it a three-score game for the Titans and left the hosts with too much to do.