The pointy end of the 2025 NRL season is rapidly approaching and each game is vital to the teams struggling to make it into the Top 8. Last week we had a couple of big upsets, just when you thought tipping was starting to make sense.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, July 31
Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm
CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dean Hawkins 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti 18. Jordan Samrani 19. Kelma Tuilagi 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Toni Mataele 22. Dylan Brown
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Tui Kamikamica 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Bronson Garlick 17. Joe Chan 18. Kane Bradley 19. Alec MacDonald 20. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 21. Josiah Pahulu 22. Lazarus Vaalepu
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Chris Sutton Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Eels have set themselves to cause havoc on the run home, avoiding the wooden spoon and finishing as high up the ladder as possible. With Mitchell Moses back at the helm they were able to beat the Broncos last week by the narrowest of offside calls, while the Storm had a torrid clash with the Roosters, managing to come out in front, while losing Jahrome Hughes to a shoulder dislocation. Harry Grant got them home last week and he should do the same against the Eels
Tip: Storm by 12
PointsBet odds: Eels $3.55 (+10.5 $1.90) Storm $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90)
Friday, August 1
New Zealand Warriors vs. Dolphins
Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Demitric Vaimauga 9. Samuel Healey 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark 14. Taine Tuaupiki 15. Jacob Laban 16. Freddy Lussick 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith 18. Eddie Ieremia 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Edward Kosi 22. Kalani Going 23. Makaia Tafua
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jake Averillo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe 14. Ray Stone 15. Aublix Tawha 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr 18. Harrison Graham 19. Peter Hola 20. LJ Nonu 21. Kenny Bromwich 22. Tevita Naufahu
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Drew Oultram, Tyson Brough Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Warriors look lost without injured halfback Luke Metcalf and their premiership hopes are almost in tatters after losing last week to the cellar-dwelling Titans. The Dolphins had last week off after thumping the Cowboys the week before. This is a game that the Dolphins will be very keen to win, both to maintain their position in the Top 8 and to prove that they will be a handful once the finals roll around. The Warriors will just want to forget last week and get back to winning.
Tip: Dolphins by 10
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.73 (-2.5 $2) Dolphins $2.10 (+2.5 $1.80)
Brisbane Broncos vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Xavier Willison 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Corey Jensen 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Jesse Arthars 20. Ben Talty 21. Josiah Karapani 22. Jaiyden Hunt
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Ryan Gray 10. Sean Keppie 11. Euan Aitken 12. Jacob Host 13. Lachlan Hubner 14. Siliva Havili 15. Liam Le Blanc 16. Thomas Fletcher 17. Ashton Ward 18. Peter Mamouzelos 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Tyrone Munro 21. Shaquai Mitchell 22. Salesi Ataata
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Jarrod Cole, Jon Stone Bunker: Grant Atkins;
Prediction: The Broncos were beaten by the Eels last week, even though they almost snatched victory at the very end. The Rabbitohs put up a very solid performance during their loss to the Sharks. The Bunnies are playing for pride and would love to upset the Broncos this week, but it is hard to see Brisbane slipping up to a lower team again.
Tip: Broncos by 14
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.20 (-15.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $4.50 (+15.5 $1.85)
Saturday, August 2
Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers
Cbus Super Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas 14. Tom Weaver 15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston 18. Arama Hau 19. Tukimihia Simpkins 20. Tony Francis 21. Ryan Foran 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Isaiah Papali'i 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Luke Sommerton
Officials
Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Michael Wise, Damian Brady Bunker: Kasey Badger
Prediction: The Titans pulled off the upset of the year last week in beating the Warriors for Des Hasler's 500th game. The Panthers were clinical in the way they ground the Tigers down in the first 20 minutes before taking control and running away with the win. Will the Titans put in the same amount of effort for Hasler's 501st game and if not, why not? The Panthers are on the march towards a Top 4 finish and won't let the Titans get in their way.
Tip: Panthers by 22
PointsBet odds: Titans $4.20 (+12.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.23 (-12.5 $1.90)
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Canberra Raiders
WIN Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Michael Molo 13. Jack de Belin 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Hamish Stewart 16. Hame Sele 17. Blake Lawrie 18. Jacob Halangahu 19. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Hayden Buchanan 22. Ben Murdoch-Masila
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota 18. Danny Levi 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Noah Martin 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Sanders
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, David Munro Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: The Dragons were a bit sluggish in the first half against the Cowboys last week, before charging home to finish just short of the win. The Raiders continued on their winning ways, doing it tough in the first half against the Knights, before running away with it after the break. The Dragons seem to lift when playing at WIN, but they will have to be at their very best to trouble the Raiders.
Tip: Raiders by 12
PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.75 (+6.5 $1.85) Raiders $1.45 (-6.5 $1.95)
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Sydney Roosters
4 Pines Park, 7:35pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Tommy Talau 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley 18. Caleb Navale 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Aaron Schoupp 21. Joey Walsh 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Egan Butcher 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Blake Steep 16. Salesi Foketi 17. Spencer Leniu 18. Ethan King 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Toby Rodwell 21. Zach Dockar-Clay 22. Victor Radley
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Chris Sutton, Kieren Irons Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Sea Eagles went from beating the Storm two weeks ago, to being flogged by the Bulldogs last week, while the Roosters really missed an opportunity to upset the depleted Storm themselves. This is a near impossible game to tip, with the Sea Eagles so inconsistent, but playing at home, and the Roosters capable of anything, good and bad.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 4
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.70 (-2.5 $1.95) Roosters $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85)
Sunday, August 3
Wests Tigers vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
CommBank Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Alex Twal 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Adam Doueihi 14. Sione Fainu 15. Royce Hunt 16. Fonua Pole 17. Tony Sukkar 18. Tristan Hope 19. Brent Naden 20. Charlie Murray 21. Heath Mason 22. Luke Laulilii
Bulldogs: 1. Jacob Kiraz 2. Jethro Rinakama 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Bailey Hayward 19. Mitchell Woods 20. Blake Wilson 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Kurtis Morrin 23. Toby Sexton
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Jon Stone, Daniel Luttringer Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Tigers had a good opening 20 minutes against the Panthers last week before eventually being outplayed, while the Bulldogs started solidly against the Sea Eagles before stepping it up in the second half to win comfortably. This game marks Lachlan Galvin's first appearance against his old club which will make it well worth watching.
Tip: Bulldogs by 22
PointsBet odds: Tigers $3.70 (+11.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.28 (-11.5 $1.90)
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Sharks Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Billy Burns 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele 18. Jayden Berrell 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Mawene Hiroti 21. Thomas Hazelton 22. Samuel Stonestreet
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Braidon Burns 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Harrison Edwards 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Marly Bitungane 15. Kaiden Lahrs 16. Kai O'Donnell 17. Coen Hess 18. Jaxson Paulo 19. Nicholas Lenaz 20. Mason Kira 21. Jamal Shibasaki 22. Dane Aukafolau
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Nick Pelgrave, Matt Noyen Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Sharks survived a torrid battle with the Rabbitohs last week, while the Cowboys similarly had a tough time putting the Dragons away. The Cowboys simply have to continue winning in order to stay in the finals race, but the Sharks need the points almost as badly and should be too good at home.
Tip: Sharks by 16
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.37 (-7.5 $1.85) Cowboys $3.10 (+7.5 $1.95)
BYE:
Knights
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.