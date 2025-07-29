Open Extended Reactions

The pointy end of the 2025 NRL season is rapidly approaching and each game is vital to the teams struggling to make it into the Top 8. Last week we had a couple of big upsets, just when you thought tipping was starting to make sense.

Thursday, July 31

CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dean Hawkins 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti 18. Jordan Samrani 19. Kelma Tuilagi 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Toni Mataele 22. Dylan Brown

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Tui Kamikamica 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Bronson Garlick 17. Joe Chan 18. Kane Bradley 19. Alec MacDonald 20. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 21. Josiah Pahulu 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Chris Sutton Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Eels have set themselves to cause havoc on the run home, avoiding the wooden spoon and finishing as high up the ladder as possible. With Mitchell Moses back at the helm they were able to beat the Broncos last week by the narrowest of offside calls, while the Storm had a torrid clash with the Roosters, managing to come out in front, while losing Jahrome Hughes to a shoulder dislocation. Harry Grant got them home last week and he should do the same against the Eels

Tip: Storm by 12

PointsBet odds: Eels $3.55 (+10.5 $1.90) Storm $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90)

Friday, August 1

Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Demitric Vaimauga 9. Samuel Healey 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark 14. Taine Tuaupiki 15. Jacob Laban 16. Freddy Lussick 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith 18. Eddie Ieremia 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Edward Kosi 22. Kalani Going 23. Makaia Tafua

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jake Averillo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe 14. Ray Stone 15. Aublix Tawha 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr 18. Harrison Graham 19. Peter Hola 20. LJ Nonu 21. Kenny Bromwich 22. Tevita Naufahu

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Drew Oultram, Tyson Brough Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Warriors look lost without injured halfback Luke Metcalf and their premiership hopes are almost in tatters after losing last week to the cellar-dwelling Titans. The Dolphins had last week off after thumping the Cowboys the week before. This is a game that the Dolphins will be very keen to win, both to maintain their position in the Top 8 and to prove that they will be a handful once the finals roll around. The Warriors will just want to forget last week and get back to winning.

Tip: Dolphins by 10

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.73 (-2.5 $2) Dolphins $2.10 (+2.5 $1.80)

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Xavier Willison 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Corey Jensen 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Jesse Arthars 20. Ben Talty 21. Josiah Karapani 22. Jaiyden Hunt

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Ryan Gray 10. Sean Keppie 11. Euan Aitken 12. Jacob Host 13. Lachlan Hubner 14. Siliva Havili 15. Liam Le Blanc 16. Thomas Fletcher 17. Ashton Ward 18. Peter Mamouzelos 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Tyrone Munro 21. Shaquai Mitchell 22. Salesi Ataata

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Jarrod Cole, Jon Stone Bunker: Grant Atkins;

Prediction: The Broncos were beaten by the Eels last week, even though they almost snatched victory at the very end. The Rabbitohs put up a very solid performance during their loss to the Sharks. The Bunnies are playing for pride and would love to upset the Broncos this week, but it is hard to see Brisbane slipping up to a lower team again.

Tip: Broncos by 14

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.20 (-15.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $4.50 (+15.5 $1.85)