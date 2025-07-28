Storm ready for life without Jahrome Hughes

Open Extended Reactions

Tyran Wishart has declared he is ready to wear Jahrome Hughes' No.7 jersey, adamant Melbourne's title hopes won't dwindle with the halfback out until finals.

The Storm will decide on Tuesday how to cover for Hughes for the rest of the regular season, after the reigning Dally M Medalist dislocated his shoulder against Sydney Roosters.

Wishart appears the most likely option, having become Melbourne's Mr Fix It in recent years and filling in several spots in the spine and backline.

Jonah Pezet would loom as the other alternative, albeit with the 22-year-old in the midst of a steady return from last year's ACL rupture.

Hughes is close to the hardest man to replace in Melbourne's team, with the Kiwi halfback the Storm's chief organiser in a star-studded spine.

But while Wishart and five-eighth Cameron Munster both tend to be run-first playmakers, Wishart insisted the pair could make it work together in the halves.

Tyran Wishart of the Storm kicks the ball against the Raiders. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"We're naturally probably both runners," Wishart said.

"But Munster, he's really good at organising as well. Obviously when Hughes is there, he just does most of it.

"And I didn't mind doing it (last week) as well when I had to.

"The more you train with someone, the more games you get together, you work out a combination. If they do go that way, I'd love to partner with Munny in the halves."

Wishart had his best patch of football last year for the Storm, first filling in for Hughes for two weeks and then Munster when the five eighths suffered a serious groin injury.

If he was to be given the No.7 jersey for the next six weeks until finals, a similar chance would exist.

Jahrome Hughes leaves the field injured during the Melbourne Storm's Round 21 clash with the Roosters. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Naturally it's always a good thing playing game after game in the same position," Wishart said.

"You form combinations. I enjoy doing that.

"With our full-strength team, I know my role is that 14. I do what I can to play my best there.

"But obviously, if I can notch a few games back to back, hopefully I'll keep improving my footy."

Third-placed Melbourne's effort to come back and beat the Roosters last week with Hughes off the field could prove crucial, as they fight for a top-two finish.

That would allow the Storm to remain in Melbourne until grand final week if they keep winning.

In the worst-case scenario a drop in form would leave the Storm at risk of dropping out of the top four, with a brutal run home ahead of the finals.

But Wishart rejected any suggestion Melbourne were out of the race because of Hughes' injury.

"Honestly, people can say what they want ... We wouldn't pay too much attention to that," Wishart said.

"We know what we can do.

"Our team probably isn't based off too many individuals. That's our main strength.

"But as long as we believe in ourselves, I think we can definitely do it."