A defiant Lewis Dodd insists he still has the desire and belief to be a long-term NRL halfback, despite admitting his confidence has taken a hit in a tough first year at South Sydney.

Dodd started in the halves for just the second time this season in the Rabbitohs' 14-12 loss to Cronulla on Saturday, labelling it a "bittersweet" night in Gosford.

Souths will have regular No.7 Jamie Humphreys back available from concussion on Friday night against Brisbane, meaning Dodd's hope for a third start could hinge on Jack Wighton's judiciary case.

Wighton on Monday opted to fight his three-match shoulder-charge ban, risking a fourth game on the sidelines following the head clash with Cronulla's Toby Rudolf.

If Wighton is banned, it is possible Dodd could finally have a long run in the halves after spending most of 2025 in NSW Cup.

Signed before Wayne Bennett's appointment as coach last May, Dodd's three-year deal worth close to $2 million has been one of the main talking points of 2025.

Lewis Dodd warms up during a South Sydney Rabbitohs training session. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Englishman lost the Rabbitohs' No.7 jersey for round one when suspended for a high tackle in the Charity Shield, effectively handing the job to Humphreys.

In the five months since, Dodd has started just twice for Souths and had three games off the bench for a total of 213 minutes in the NRL.

That has prompted questions over Dodd's future at the Rabbitohs, and whether he will see out his contract or potentially head back to the Super League at year's end.

But regardless, the 23-year-old is adamant he still wanted to make it as an NRL halfback.

"I've come over here for one reason, and that's to be a halfback in the NRL," Dodd said.

"Even when there's days that (my confidence has) withered or it seems a bit lower than others, the feeling's never gone.

"That's what I want to do."

Dodd had little chance to impress against Cronulla on Saturday, but kicked well as South Sydney played almost the entire game out of their own end.

A Super League and World Club Challenge title-winning halfback at St Helens, Dodd admitted his confidence had taken a hit.

"I think at some stages it might have done. I'd be lying if I said it hadn't," Dodd said.

"I am human. Obviously some stuff does affect you, but I've got a job to do.

"I didn't think everything was going to go my own way. But I knew what I had to do. I've had pretty clear instructions from Wayne.

"The people around the club that you see every day, they probably get you through it more than I've probably let on or acknowledged with them.

"Without them it would have been a lot more difficult. It's been tough, but that's part of football as well. That's what you want to do it for."

Dodd also insisted he would emerge from 2025 better as a result.

"It's obviously not been the ideal, how you plan it from day one," Dodd said.

"But I also wouldn't change a thing.

"You learn things about yourself that you wouldn't learn if it did go your way. I've had to become better as a player. I've had to become better as a person.

"Nothing's given, you've got to earn it. I think that's the best way it can be. Because you feel like you deserve to be out there."