Storm lock down star playmaker on long-term deal

Superstar halfback Jahrome Hughes is expected to see out his career in Melbourne after turning down massive offers to sign a four-year contract extension with the Storm.

Currently out with a dislocated shoulder that will keep him sidelined until the NRL finals, the 30-year-old is locked in until the end of the 2030 season.

The 2024 Dally M Medallist was in the sights of expansion clubs Perth and PNG, or with his first child on the way Hughes could have returned home to Queensland, but decided to stay put.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract with Storm for another four years. I absolutely love this club, it's become a second family to me, and Melbourne feels like home," Hughes said in a statement.

"This group of players, coaches and staff is incredibly special, and I'm determined to achieve more success in the purple jersey.

"I'm excited for what lies ahead and the memories still to come."

Hughes joined the Storm in 2017 as a fullback, but under coach Craig Bellamy has emerged as one of the game's elite halfbacks, also wearing the No.7 jersey for New Zealand.

He has played 10 Tests and 167 NRL matches, with all but two for Melbourne.