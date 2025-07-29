Amidst boos Mam targets six of the best for Broncos

Open Extended Reactions

Ezra Mam is prepared to wear the jeering of some fans on the chin as he targets doing justice to the famous Brisbane No.6 jersey on his back.

The 22-year-old has been a polarising figure since returning from a nine-match suspension for driving with drugs in his system and causing a head-on collision that injured two adults and an infant.

Away fans have been the most vocal with their booing. Many have not forgiven Mam and were not happy with the strength of his punishment.

"That's just footy. Fans are what makes the game very entertaining," Mam said.

"I think every fan is going to have their opinions, but I can only play good footy and I'm sure within time people will change the way they feel, but if they don't then I can't really control that."

Mam was given a serve with a loud chorus of boos in the 34-6 away loss to Manly at Brookvale Oval in Round 14. He had a night to forget on that occasion.

The Canterbury faithful were in his ear again as the Bulldogs took an 18-0 lead in Sydney in Round 18.

Mam showed character and skill to have the last laugh as he took control in the second half with three try assists in a memorable 22-18 victory.

"I'm not really taking notice of that," Mam said of the boos.

"My role is to be playing footy, and while I'm on the field that's what I'm purely focused on. I might hear some of that stuff during the game, but my full attention is not with that. It's the game of footy that I'm playing."

Those displays -- one hot and one cold -- have reflected the Broncos' season in many respects. They have had outstanding games, poor games, and both wins and losses where they have been on fire for half a game and poor in the rest of it.

Mam was quiet in the 22-20 loss to Parramatta last Friday night, and will aim to up the ante against South Sydney on Friday night.

He spoke to media on Tuesday in front of images of the premiership-winning Broncos sides that boasted Kevin Walters, Ben Ikin, and Darren Lockyer in the No.6 jersey.

"There's a lot of big names that have come through the club in that No.6 jersey and it's never someone's jersey, there's always a next person coming through," Mam said.

"Hopefully I can continue playing the way that the people before me have played in that jersey.

"I don't think anyone's ever going to be perfect at footy and I think that's something I want to try and keep doing ... and just narrowing the difference between my worst performance and my best performance."

Mam said he was glad to have buried the hatchet with Spencer Leniu after the Sydney Roosters prop approached him after game two of the State of Origin series to make peace. Leniu was suspended for a racial slur of Mam in Las Vegas last year.

"As time goes on you don't want to hold grudges with anyone and I guess that was the next time we saw each other, so I was more than happy to speak to him after that game and close whatever happened," Mam said.