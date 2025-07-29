Open Extended Reactions

Tom Trbojevic has revealed he expects to see out the season at centre, while downplaying knee concerns ahead of Manly's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

One month into the fullback's shift out of the No.1 jersey, Manly suffered their first loss with Trbojevic in the centres in Sunday's 42-4 defeat to Canterbury.

That has left the Sea Eagles likely needing four wins from six games, with crucial matches against fellow finals hopefuls the Roosters on Saturday night at Brookvale.

Manly's defeat also prompted calls for Trbojevic to return to No.1, after his shift was initially considered a short-term sugar fix to help him regain confidence.

Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles runs the ball against the Bulldogs. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Trbojevic has long maintained his preferred position is fullback, where he won the 2021 Dally M Medal and has been one of Manly's best players for the past decade.

But the 28-year-old said he now expected to remain on the right edge for the rest of the year after being moved by coach Anthony Seibold.

"My indication is that I will stay there," Trbojevic said.

"I've moved there, so my focus is on being there and being the best version of myself there.

"It's like anything. If you go move to do a different role in a job thinking you're not going to be there fulltime ... you're not going to perform the job well.

"That's just my focus, I have to do it the best I can, that's all I can focus on."

Since moving to centre against Wests Tigers last month, Trbojevic has been directly involved in nine of Manly's 15 tries, six of those when he roamed to the left, creating an extra number on that side.

Lehi Hopoate, however, has not had as much impact at fullback, while Trbojevic's right side has been found out in defence at times.

"I still feel like I have been able to do what I do best and that is move around the field and play footy," Trbojevic said.

"It obviously wasn't our best performance on the weekend, mine included. I just have to reflect on that and get better and move forward. But feeling good."

Trbojevic and his brothers Ben and Jake spent Tuesday visiting their old Mona Vale Public School, swamped by students ahead of NSW public education week.

The trio inspected the school's goalposts that were built by their father, while Jake was labelled a teacher's pet, Ben the troublemaker and Tom the maths whiz.

Tom and Jake were also quizzed about their contracts, adamant it was the furthest thing from their minds this late in the season as the pair's management close in on extensions for beyond next year.

Tom also declared his right knee needed no serious examination, after he briefly stayed down following an awkward tackle late in Sunday's loss.

"It was a bit ginger but I got up and felt all right which is good," Trbojevic said.

"It feels good now and I was able to play the rest of the game."