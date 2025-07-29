Panthers the danger, Broncos pretenders says Josh "Grub" Reynolds

Open Extended Reactions

Josh "Grub" Reynolds believe the Brisbane Broncos are the real pretenders leading into the 2025 NRL finals, while the Penrith Panthers are the team everyone should be worried about.

Speaking on the first episode of ESPN's Boom Rookies with Grub podcast, Reynolds agreed that this is the most wide-open NRL season in a long time.

"Yeah, I definitely think this weekend's footy threw a massive spanner in the works with Jahrome Hughes. I think everyone, even myself, had the Melbourne Storm just ahead of everyone. You've got the Dogs, who are absolutely on fire, and I really think they can go all the way, but I will say that the Melbourne Storm, a lot of those guys have been there and done it before in massive games and it doesn't seem to faze them, but Jahrome Hughes dislocating his shoulder ..." Reynolds said.

"We saw it on the weekend, Olakau'atu came back for Manly and re-dislocated his shoulder. He had the six weeks off, did the rehab, and this is the thing, I have actually done it, you can feel great 'oh yeah, I'm back', but then it is just that one motion, that one tackle you go too wide and it's gone again. This is where I feel that the punters just can't trust the Storm as much anymore... I feel it brings them back to the pack again."

With the Storm brought back to the pack, Reynolds feels that the Panthers are the danger side, while dismissing the Broncos' claims.

"If there is anyone from outside the four at the moment that can do it, I think it's Penrith. The Broncos on the weekend just showed me they just have too many defensive lapses in them at times and if Reece Walsh is that little bit erratic, the Broncos just seem to slowly implode. But if he is thinking that run first mentality and the plays come, he doesn't go chasing the plays, I think that's when they are at their best.

Liam Martin of the Panthers celebrates a try. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"I don't like using the word, but for me the Broncos are, at the moment, they are just the pretenders. I feel we all look at the roster and we look at who they've got and we expect more. The scary one for people at the moment I feel are definitely the Panthers, because they are slowly building and we know the big occasion is not going to get to them at the end."

For this week, Grub is looking forward to seeing the Tigers and Bulldogs contest the "Josh Reynolds Cup". In particular he wants to see how Lachlan Galvin goes against his old club.

"I just want to see what the Tigers have got for Lachie Galvin. I want to see how the week pans out. I want to see Tigers players come out, Jarome Luai and Turuva, who were having a bit of a crack at him while he was there, well now's your chance boys," Reynolds said.

"And I want to see the likes of Kickau protect him and Critter protect him, I know they will be, 100 percent, I've already heard a couple of them speak about it. It is probably not the thing that the Bulldogs are going to be worried about and shouldn't be, but for us on the outside it is juicy."

