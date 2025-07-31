Munster steps up as Storm stay in top-two fight

Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Munster has done enough to keep Melbourne in the top-two race without Jahrome Hughes, delivering for the Storm in a 16-10 win over Parramatta.

Playing without regular halves partner Hughes for the first time since he dislocated a shoulder last week, Munster played a role in all three Melbourne tries on Thursday night.

The win moved Melbourne back ahead of Canterbury and into second place, albeit with the Bulldogs still to face Wests Tigers on Sunday.

It didn't come easy for the Storm at CommBank Stadium, against an Eels side who continue to be a thorn in the side of good teams.

Tui Kamikamica of the Storm celebrates a try against the Eels. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

On a night where both teams struggled to kick goals, Melbourne only broke a 10-10 deadlock with 10 minutes to go when Xavier Coates out-leapt Zac Lomax in the corner to score.

With Hughes out until finals, Munster wore the No.6 but was clearly the general as he led and directed the Storm's attack.

The Queensland State of Origin captain was instrumental in Melbourne's first try, kicking for a high-flying Eliesa Katoa after also grubbering for a repeat set moments earlier.

He also played a role in the Storm's second, taking on the line and poking his nose through late in the first half.

It did enough to scuttle Parramatta's defence, leaving the Eels with just one marker and allowing Harry Grant to dart out of dummy-half and send Tui Kamikamica over.

And with the game on the line, it was again Munster who delivered again, landing an aerial kick for Coates' match-winner.

Stefano Utoikamanu had his best game in Storm colours, providing the game-defining run in the lead up to Coates' try.

The Melbourne prop bumped off four defenders to put the Storm on the front foot, allowing Grant to again run out of dummy-half and find Munster for the kick.

Ryan Papenhuyzen got through unscathed after four weeks sidelined by a calf strain, but did lose goalkicking duties after landing just one from four.

While Munster was good, the concern for the Storm will be whether their attack became too predictable with him as the clear first option.

Melbourne had by far the better of the good ball, but Parramatta were able to apply enough pressure to keep the usually potent Storm attack to three tries.

Jonah Pezet was brought on and into the Storm halves with 13 minutes to play, with starting No.7 Tyran Wishart going to lock.

The Storm have Brisbane next Thursday night, before matches against Penrith, Canterbury, the Sydney Roosters and Broncos again before the finals.

Parramatta's effort to challenge the Storm again shows how far they have come in Jason Ryles' first year, after beating Brisbane last week.

Joash Papalii had moments looking dangerous at the back and Josh Addo-Carr provided a great try finish and looked electric on the left wing.

Charlie Guymer also continues to improve and scored a good second-half try, while Ryles' team look far better than 15th on the ladder whenever Mitch Moses is fit.