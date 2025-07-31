With the 2025 NRL Season well on its way towards the finals, there are many players still running around not knowing what the future holds. Some of them will sign deals with their current clubs, some will be snapped up by rivals, others will look to Super League for a run, while others still might decide to hang up the boots.
Read on to find out who is off contract at your club.
Brisbane Broncos
Corey Jensen, Cory Paix, Delouise Hoeter, Fletcher Baker, Jack Gosiewski, Jaiyden Hunt
The fact fellow hookers Ben Hunt and Billy Walters will still be there next year has made the situation difficult for Paix. Salary cap space is tight with regular front-liners Corey Jensen and Jack Gosiewski still unsigned.
Canberra Raiders
Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi, Josh Papali'i
The big question is how the Papali'i situation plays out. The veteran is rethinking a move to England, but fitting him in would require Canberra to clear cap space given they budgeted on 2025 being his last year.
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Blake Taaffe, Blake Wilson, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Drew Hutchison, Jake Turpin.
The Bulldogs' rebuild is nearing completion with a settled roster. Hutchison is likely to follow fellow half Toby Sexton out of the club, with a move to the Super League on his English passport.
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
Billy Burns, Kade Dykes, Mawene Hiroti, Sam Stonestreet, Will Kennedy.
Salary cap space is tight and the Sharks are unlikely to meet Kennedy's asking price. He is yet to sign elsewhere and it could drag into the off season. Hiroti and Stonestreet have impressed this year.
Dolphins
Felise Kaufusi, Harrison Graham, Josh Kerr, Kenny Bromwich, Mark Nicholls, Sean O'Sullivan.
The Dolphins have some big calls to make on their middle forwards, with Kerr and Nicholls both still unsigned. Already have Selwyn Cobbo and Morgan Knowles incoming.
Gold Coast Titans
Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Ryan Foran, Tom Weaver, Tony Francis
Decisions need to be made around the balance of their roster, even without any big names off contract. Until they make a call on their coach for 2026, re-signings are up in the air.
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Clayton Faulalo, Daly Cherry-Evans, Ethan Bullemor, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Siua Taukeiaho, Tommy Talau
Manly are confident Bullemor is close to taking up a four-year deal. The club have also made clear their desire to keep Taukeiaho for another year. Faulalo is nearing a two-year extension while talks have opened with Talau for a one-year contract.
Melbourne Storm
Dean Ieremia, Grant Anderson, Kane Bradley, Marion Seve, Tui Kamikamica
Anderson will join Brisbane, while Kamikamica was also linked with the Broncos. Melbourne's bigger challenges loom in 2026, with a litany of stars off contract.
Newcastle Knights
Adam Elliott, Jack Hetherington, Jackson Hastings, Jake Arthur, Tyson Frizell
Dane Gagai was recently extended and fellow veteran Frizell is expected to follow. Elliott has attracted serious interest from multiple of clubs, with a Sydney move a real option.
North Queensland Cowboys
Braidon Burns, Jordan McLean, Semi Valemai, Tom Duffy
Duffy is expected to depart after the Cowboys re-signed fellow half Jake Clifford. Veteran forward McLean is yet to make a call on his future.
Parramatta Eels
Joey Lussick, Wiremu Greig, Haze Dunster
Parramatta have already moved on several players, leaving very few off contract. Lussick would be unlikely to remain at the club, following Tallyn da Silva's mid-season arrival and Ryley Smith's rise at hooker.
Penrith Panthers
Brad Schneider, Daine Laurie, Harrison Hassett, Luke Sommerton, Mavrik Geyer, Preston Riki, Soni Luke
Schneider must decide whether he wants to remain back up to Nathan Cleary or consider life elsewhere. That decision may have ramifications for others, with limited cap space.
St George Illawarra Dragons
Corey Allan, Michael Molo, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Sione Finau, Viliami Fifita, David Klemmer
The Dragons have a wealth of young forwards coming through, meaning the likes of Faitala-Mariner are expected to leave the club. Finau has toured Canberra, with the Dragons facing a battle to keep the young winger.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Cody Walker, Davvy Moale, Jacob Host, Jayden Sullivan, Shaqai Mitchell, Siliva Havili
Walker and Moale's deals are expected to be completed soon, while Sullivan is at this stage due to return to Wests Tigers. Havili could head to the Super League, but there has been interest from two other clubs.
Sydney Roosters
Ethan Roberts, Tyler Moriarty, Zach Dockar-Clay
The Roosters have a reasonably settled roster, with Daly Cherry-Evans still expected to be announced as a big-name recruit.
New Zealand Warriors
Bunty Afoa, Ed Kosi, Te Maire Martin, Tom Ale
Another settled roster as a club on the up. Martin had been linked to a Super League move earlier this year.
Wests Tigers
Adam Doueihi, Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, Josh Feledy, Justin Matamua, Taylan May
Doueihi looms as one of the biggest off-contract talents in the NRL, with the Tigers in a fight to keep him. May had made a case for an extension with his start to life at Concord, while Naden is expected to stay at the Tigers.