Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard look at the causes of the continual underperformance by the Titans under multiple coaches. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025 NRL Season well on its way towards the finals, there are many players still running around not knowing what the future holds. Some of them will sign deals with their current clubs, some will be snapped up by rivals, others will look to Super League for a run, while others still might decide to hang up the boots.

Read on to find out who is off contract at your club.

Brisbane Broncos

Corey Jensen, Cory Paix, Delouise Hoeter, Fletcher Baker, Jack Gosiewski, Jaiyden Hunt

The fact fellow hookers Ben Hunt and Billy Walters will still be there next year has made the situation difficult for Paix. Salary cap space is tight with regular front-liners Corey Jensen and Jack Gosiewski still unsigned.

Cory Paix of the Broncos passes the ball from dummy half. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Canberra Raiders

Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi, Josh Papali'i

The big question is how the Papali'i situation plays out. The veteran is rethinking a move to England, but fitting him in would require Canberra to clear cap space given they budgeted on 2025 being his last year.

Josh Papalii of the Raiders. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Blake Taaffe, Blake Wilson, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Drew Hutchison, Jake Turpin.

The Bulldogs' rebuild is nearing completion with a settled roster. Hutchison is likely to follow fellow half Toby Sexton out of the club, with a move to the Super League on his English passport.

Blake Taaffe of the Bulldogs is tackled by the Storm defence. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

Billy Burns, Kade Dykes, Mawene Hiroti, Sam Stonestreet, Will Kennedy.

Salary cap space is tight and the Sharks are unlikely to meet Kennedy's asking price. He is yet to sign elsewhere and it could drag into the off season. Hiroti and Stonestreet have impressed this year.

William Kennedy of the Sharks is tackled by the Eels defence. Matt King/Getty Images

Dolphins

Felise Kaufusi, Harrison Graham, Josh Kerr, Kenny Bromwich, Mark Nicholls, Sean O'Sullivan.

The Dolphins have some big calls to make on their middle forwards, with Kerr and Nicholls both still unsigned. Already have Selwyn Cobbo and Morgan Knowles incoming.

Felise Kaufusi of the Dolphins makes the break which led to the Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow try. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Gold Coast Titans

Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Ryan Foran, Tom Weaver, Tony Francis

Decisions need to be made around the balance of their roster, even without any big names off contract. Until they make a call on their coach for 2026, re-signings are up in the air.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Clayton Faulalo, Daly Cherry-Evans, Ethan Bullemor, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Siua Taukeiaho, Tommy Talau

Manly are confident Bullemor is close to taking up a four-year deal. The club have also made clear their desire to keep Taukeiaho for another year. Faulalo is nearing a two-year extension while talks have opened with Talau for a one-year contract.

Sea Eagles' halfback Daly Cherry-Evans looks to pass. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Dean Ieremia, Grant Anderson, Kane Bradley, Marion Seve, Tui Kamikamica

Anderson will join Brisbane, while Kamikamica was also linked with the Broncos. Melbourne's bigger challenges loom in 2026, with a litany of stars off contract.

Storm outside back Grant Anderson. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Newcastle Knights

Adam Elliott, Jack Hetherington, Jackson Hastings, Jake Arthur, Tyson Frizell

Dane Gagai was recently extended and fellow veteran Frizell is expected to follow. Elliott has attracted serious interest from multiple of clubs, with a Sydney move a real option.

Jackson Hastings makes a break for the Knights. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

North Queensland Cowboys

Braidon Burns, Jordan McLean, Semi Valemai, Tom Duffy

Duffy is expected to depart after the Cowboys re-signed fellow half Jake Clifford. Veteran forward McLean is yet to make a call on his future.

Jordan McLean of the Cowboys. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Parramatta Eels

Joey Lussick, Wiremu Greig, Haze Dunster

Parramatta have already moved on several players, leaving very few off contract. Lussick would be unlikely to remain at the club, following Tallyn da Silva's mid-season arrival and Ryley Smith's rise at hooker.

Joey Lussick celebrates a try for the Eels. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Penrith Panthers

Brad Schneider, Daine Laurie, Harrison Hassett, Luke Sommerton, Mavrik Geyer, Preston Riki, Soni Luke

Schneider must decide whether he wants to remain back up to Nathan Cleary or consider life elsewhere. That decision may have ramifications for others, with limited cap space.

Panthers halfback Brad Schneider made his club debut against the Roosters. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

St George Illawarra Dragons

Corey Allan, Michael Molo, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Sione Finau, Viliami Fifita, David Klemmer

The Dragons have a wealth of young forwards coming through, meaning the likes of Faitala-Mariner are expected to leave the club. Finau has toured Canberra, with the Dragons facing a battle to keep the young winger.

David Klemmer of the Dragons runs with the ball Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cody Walker, Davvy Moale, Jacob Host, Jayden Sullivan, Shaqai Mitchell, Siliva Havili

Walker and Moale's deals are expected to be completed soon, while Sullivan is at this stage due to return to Wests Tigers. Havili could head to the Super League, but there has been interest from two other clubs.

Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs scores a try Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sydney Roosters

Ethan Roberts, Tyler Moriarty, Zach Dockar-Clay

The Roosters have a reasonably settled roster, with Daly Cherry-Evans still expected to be announced as a big-name recruit.

New Zealand Warriors

Bunty Afoa, Ed Kosi, Te Maire Martin, Tom Ale

Another settled roster as a club on the up. Martin had been linked to a Super League move earlier this year.

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi, Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, Josh Feledy, Justin Matamua, Taylan May

Doueihi looms as one of the biggest off-contract talents in the NRL, with the Tigers in a fight to keep him. May had made a case for an extension with his start to life at Concord, while Naden is expected to stay at the Tigers.