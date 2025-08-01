Dolphins overcome loss of star centre to take thriller

Open Extended Reactions

A high-risk, high-reward play has paid off for the Dolphins, who have given their NRL finals hopes a major boost with a last-ditch 20-18 win over the Warriors.

The Dolphins looked down and out at Auckland's Go Media Stadium in their Friday night clash, trailing 18-16 with just over two minutes remaining.

But they earned a penalty 35 metres out and opted against going for a score-levelling kick, instead chasing a match-winning try.

It paid off, with the Dolphins scoring on the final tackle in the 79th minute, with Jeremy Marshall-King sending a long ball out for winger Jamayne Isaako to score to snatch the win from the heart-broken Warriors.

Jamayne Isaako scores a try for the Dolphins. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

It's a massive boost for the Dolphins, who were in eighth spot heading into round 22, and are looking to keep Manly and the Sydney Roosters at bay.

It appeared the Dolphins' night would end in misery, with strike centre Herbie Farnworth assisted from the field with a hamstring injury.

The England international, who has been the Dolphins' most consistent performer in 2025, opened the scoring in the fourth minute, crossing for his 12th try of season.

But tragedy struck soon after when the 25-year-old made a break and was charging downfield, only to crash to the turf clutching at his hamstring.

Initial reports from the Dolphins were that the injury was "very bad", with Farnworth, who was seen on the sidelines with ice on his leg, set to undergo scans back in Brisbane.

The Dolphins had only got playmaker Kodi Nikorima back for the clash with the fourth-placed Warriors after five weeks on the sidelines with his own hamstring injury.

Herbie Farnworth leaves the field injured. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Despite losing some key men in Chanel Harris-Tavita and James Fisher-Harris, both out with calf injuries, and hooker Wayde Egan to concussion, the Warriors looked like they had bounced back to form after their shock loss at home to battling Gold Coast last round

Hard-running winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak used his speed and power to cross twice in the first half, although the Warriors trailed 16-12 at halftime.

Following Farnworth's early score the Dolphins added to their tally when Marshall-King burrowed over from dummy-half and Oryn Keeley ran on to a bounce pass from five-eighth Katoa.

While the Dolphins struggled to get their second-half attack firing, the home side took the lead when second-rower Leka Halasima leapt high to take a Tanah Boyd bomb and dive across the line.

Nikorima blew a chance to take the lead with seven minutes remaining when he knocked on a Katoa grubber in the in-goal.

The visitors then lost veteran forward Felise Kaufusi to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle, taking out the legs of Jacob Laban.

But Watene-Zelezniak's penalty for a high tackle on Max Fegai gave them another sniff and Isaako, who normally would have taken the penalty goal, still delivered.