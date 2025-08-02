Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane winger Selwyn Cobbo has left the door open to return to the club despite being on the move next year.

Cobbo has signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for 2026 and if things pan out he could well extend there.

However, it is worth considering what the 23-year-old wrote on a blackboard when at school in Cherbourg, when asked what he wanted to do when he grew up.

Selwyn Cobbo has left the door open for an eventual return to the Broncos. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Cobbo simply wrote: "I want to be a professional rugby league player in the NRL and play for the Brisbane Broncos."

It was salary cap issues that forced him out next season at Brisbane but after starting on his recall against South Sydney in a 60-14 win Cobbo was at his electric best.

His trademark smile was back and his passion for the jersey was palpable.

Speaking for the first time since signing his Dolphins deal, Cobbo said a return to the Broncos in 2027 was a possibility when asked about his move to Redcliffe.

"I guess I needed a change," Cobbo said.

"With the salary cap, that's footy. You won't always get the team you always want to get.

"I will do one year at the Dolphins and who knows what happens, I could be back here in a couple of years. Right now, I just want to stay in this jersey and play consistent footy.

"I am excited for the journey for next year but my head is here at the Broncos for this year and I want to try and get the trophy before I head off next year.

"We have the team to go all the way. It's just about attitude and who turns up for the games. It's about being willing to work hard and play the long game."

Cobbo had only played one NRL match since he was dropped after the round 13 loss to Manly but said he had no issue with the decision by coach Michael 'Madge' Maguire.

"That's footy. It's hard being a coach and to be in Madge's shoes," Cobbo said.

"I really just took (being dropped) on the chin.

"You won't always play your best footy, but it was a life lesson for me. I have worked hard to get back where I am with extra training. It's good to be back.

"Madge has been around the game for so long. He was probably coaching before I was alive, but he has been good to me and the team.

"He loves the boys and wants the best for all of us. I will support him all the way."

The win over the Rabbitohs kept the Broncos in the hunt for the top four.

Moments before Cobbo ran out his former Brisbane teammate Herbie Farnworth tore a hamstring early in the Dolphins' 20-18 win over the Warriors.

Cobbo will join strike centre Farnworth next year and hoped he was soon back in the NRL

"I just found out he did his hammy and I send out all my love and support to him," Cobbo said.

"I know he will come back stronger and fitter. He loves to work hard. It will be good to see all those boys next year but my head is here now and I'm trying to get that trophy at the end of the year."