In-demand star shines as Saints see off North

Break-out star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has underlined why he is the hottest property in the AFL after leading St Kilda to a thrilling nine-point victory over North Melbourne.

A week on from his last-gasp match-winning heroics against Melbourne, Wanganeen-Milera was again the star of the show in the 11.12 (78) to 10.9 (69) win at Marvel Stadium.

Cam Zurhaar kicked a goal with 96 seconds left to cut the deficit to three points before the Saints held on, with Max Hall goaling after the siren.

Uncontracted South Australian gun Wanganeen-Milera, in demand from Port Adelaide and Adelaide, racked up the ball at will.

He had 20 disposals, 11 contested possessions, six clearances and five score involvements in the first half alone and finished with 36 touches.

St Kilda fans cheered his every possession, which include dazzling turns of pace, evasiveness and silky kicking.

St Kilda's second consecutive win came at a cost, with Mitch Owens suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

He was replaced by skipper Jack Steele, who was a surprise substitute - just the fourth captain ever to start as sub.

Coach Ross Lyon told Fox Sports pre-game that Steele had battled with a sore neck last week and the Saints wanted to manage his loads.

North's sixth straight defeat was made worse by Paul Curtis's report for inexplicably punching Angus Hastie in the throat on the quarter-time siren.

The small forward appears guaranteed to be suspended.

Zurhaar was lucky he didn't make high contact when he hit Rowan Marshall with a crunching bump in the second quarter.

On his return from a right knee injury, Nick Larkey kicked three goals but appeared to re-injure himself when he marked on the lead in the final term.

Saints Hunter Clark (25 touches) and Jack Sinclair (26) were also busy, while Jack Higgins and Max Heath kicked two goals apiece.

North star Harry Sheezel (33 disposals) was typically prolific along with Colby McKercher (36).

Larkey kicked a goal on the quarter-time siren to send North out to a 14-point advantage, then delivered a 19-point lead early in the second term.

But the Saints reeled off the next three goals to take a one-point lead into half-time.

Kangaroo Zac Banch (ribs) was substituted at half-time while Owens made way in the third term.

The Saints kicked four consecutive goals to lead by 23 at three-quarter time and North couldn't complete the comeback.

St Kilda next play Richmond at the MCG on Saturday while North travel to face GWS in Canberra on Sunday.