The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as teams head towards the finals it is not going to get any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Canberra Raiders vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, GIO Stadium, Friday August 8, 8pm (AEST)

The curse of the "sure thing" struck again last week with the Tigers upsetting the Bulldogs in a result only the most ardent of Tigers fans could have hoped for. With the upsets piling up again over the past couple of weeks, it is with no great confidence that I select the Raiders in Round 23.

The Raiders took on the Dragons at WIN Stadium last week, with the weather serving up nightmare conditions. The Raiders only lost due to superior goal kicking from the Dragons, but their season-long ability to pile on the points was severely dented by the rain, wind and mud.

The Sea Eagles also struggled in some awful conditions at Brookvale, losing to the Roosters, without really firing a shot. They have had a very inconsistent season and it is hard to blame a single player, but the whole Daly Cherry-Evans saga can't be helping. They travel to Canberra on a Friday night with their season in tatters.

The Raiders will not want to lose their grip on the minor premiership and should rediscover their form at home.

Round 23 sure thing: Raiders

If the Green Machine are able to win the minor premiership, it would be their first since 1990, when coach Ricky Stuart was halfback. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Dolphins vs. Sydney Roosters, Suncorp, Saturday August 9, 5:30pm (AEST)

Last week the Roosters defied the coin toss decision, which went with the Sea Eagles. The Roosters looked much hungrier than Manly on a wet night in Brookvale, and completely tackled them out of the game. This week they travel to Brisbane where the surface should be a little drier under foot.

The Dolphins hopped the ditch last week to upset the Warriors. They weren't quite at their electrifying best, but still managed to score a late match-winner to claim the vital points.

Both teams need to win this game to stay well in the hunt for a finals berth. It could go either way, because although the Roosters have been inconsistent this year, they look much better with Sam Walker back in the side. They also have James Tedesco who continues to defy father time with superlative performances.

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. New Zealand Warriors, Accor Stadium, Saturday August 9, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Bulldogs proved again last week that they cannot play wet weather football. Their handling goes out the window, their structured plays lose their timing and their bullet-proof defence falls apart on the slippery footing. The bad news this week is that Sydney is again expecting plenty of rain in the lead-up to their clash with the desperate Warriors.

The Warriors have lost two in a row now and look a little lost without injured halfback Luke Metcalf. They have to find the solution and find it fast, because they are at real risk of falling out of the crucial Top 4.

The Bulldogs will be very keen to prove their rainy day detractors wrong, I suspect they will be training all week with the sprinklers on at Belmore. They should win this one, but I think the Warriors are looking good for the upset.

Round 23 roughie: Warriors

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 23.