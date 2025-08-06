Open Extended Reactions

The NRL has issued Brent Naden with a breach notice over his social-media post taunting Canterbury, but opted against fining Wests Tigers players for their on-field "khawd".

Three days after the Tigers' emotion-fuelled win over the Bulldogs, the NRL issued a trio of players a formal warning on Wednesday morning.

But the league opted against sanctioning the group, with confusion still reigning over the true meaning of the gesture made at Bulldogs supporters on Sunday.