Penrith are preparing for the possibility of their first stint without Isaah Yeo since the start of their dynasty, with the lock's shoulder injury a concern for the run home.

The Panthers' trainer fiasco has dominated headlines in recent days, with Corey Bocking facing a five-match ban for the goal-kicker interference last week.

But the bigger deal could be the fitness of Yeo, who did not finish the golden-point win over Gold Coast and is facing at least a small stint out.

Yeo will not form part of Penrith's team for Friday night's clash with Newcastle, with Isaiah Papali'i to wear the No.13 jersey.

Isaah Yeo of the Panthers celebrates. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Since the start of the Panthers' run in 2020, Yeo has only missed 16 games for the club.

Some 14 of those have been through State of Origin duties or being rested, with the other two in 2020 and 2022 following head knocks.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary confirmed this week Yeo had not completely dislocated his right shoulder when he fell awkwardly last Saturday.

But Cleary could also not say how long the Australia Test captain would be out, or if he could have played this week had it been a grand final.

"Clearly there's been a little bit of a concern with his shoulder," Cleary said.

"We'll just give him as much time as he needs, and we're very confident he'll be back."

Asked how soon the 30-year-old's return could be, Cleary responded: "We don't know.

"It was a sublux, so it didn't come right out. They all vary," Cleary said.

"The fact that he can keep playing is a really good sign. Obviously he pulled up a little sore at halftime and then after the game.

"He won't be playing this week, and we'll just take it as it comes and see how he goes."

Panthers prop Luron Patea will also miss Friday night's clash with a collarbone injury, but Cleary said the 20-year-old's scan was "better".

Penrith are no strangers to facing a run into the finals with shoulder issues, with Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai having carried them in recent years.

"Yeoy he is a massive integral part of our side ... To fill his shoes it is going to be a bit of a joint venture," prop Lindsay Smith said.

"There are definitely a couple of us boys in the middle that need to take a step up.

"You can't replicate Yeoy and you can't replicate his leadership and calmness on the field.

"But everyone can chip in there in their own department to fill that void as a whole ... When he's been out, we've been able to do that in games."

Penrith were beaten by the Knights in an Origin-affected round-12 game, with that match marking their last loss before the club's eight straight wins.

The streak means Penrith are now a chance of going from last two months ago to the top four as soon as this weekend.