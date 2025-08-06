Matt and Josh break down why the Tigers must keep Adam Doueihi after his standout performances. (1:56)

Jonah Pezet says he wants to chase the opportunity to play in the NRL every week, but insists a loan deal away from Melbourne is not yet at the front of his mind.

Melbourne's half-in-waiting for several years, Pezet has been named to come off the bench against Brisbane on Thursday night with Jahrome Hughes injured.

Pezet is signed with the Storm until the end of 2029, but is believed to have a clause in his contract that allowed him to speak to rivals if Hughes re-signed.

Hughes did so last week, extending his time in purple until 2030.

The other factor is the future of Cameron Munster, who is contracted until the end of 2027 but been linked to potential Perth interest.

Both Pezet and Munster share a manager in Braith Anasta, while a loan deal could potentially buy time for Munster to decide his future beyond his current deal.

Jonah Pezet of the Storm passes the ball. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to play NRL every week," Pezet said.

"As a kid you grow up and that's what you want to do. So of course I want to chase those opportunities.

"But I'm just focused on putting my best foot forward every week, so that's when Belza (coach Craig Bellamy) picks me in the team."

Melbourne hooker Harry Grant this week backed the idea of loans, speaking of the good it did him at Wests Tigers while stuck behind Cameron Smith in 2020.

Asked whether a loan deal could be an option for him, Pezet said it was not something he wanted to be considering.

"I think I'll leave that up to Braith and everyone at the club ... they'll sort it all out," Pezet said.

"With Hughesy going down there's an opportunity there, and I'll keep putting my best foot forward so that when the time comes I'm ready for that wherever it might be.

"Obviously the best footy I play, the more NRL I'm going to get, so that's what I'm focused on."

The Storm have stuck with Tyran Wishart as Hughes' replacement at No.7, after the reigning Dally M Medallist dislocated his shoulder last month.

Bellamy on Wednesday left the door open for Hughes to return before finals, with the 22-year-old avoiding surgery and back training away from the main squad.

Melbourne have not got a specific plan for Pezet off the bench, who has had limited football in the past 16 months with an ACL rupture and subsequent setback.

Pezet was brought on at halfback late in last week's win over Parramatta, with Wishart shifting to lock.

"I'm definitely confident in my own ability to go out there and play 80 minutes of footy in the halfback position," Pezet said.

"But that's not what's best for the team at the moment."