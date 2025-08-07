Storm go top as Broncos cop bizarre halves injury blows

Matt and Josh break down why the Tigers must keep Adam Doueihi after his standout performances. (1:56)

Melbourne are the new NRL ladder leaders while Brisbane's hopes of a top-four finish have suffered a hammer blow with halves Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam both injured in bizarre circumstances at AAMI Park.

The Storm continued their one-sided record against the Broncos, banking a 22-2 victory but the Thursday night match was evenly poised before both Reynolds and Mam exited in the 21st minute with hamstring injuries.

Brisbane coach Michael Maguire said he'd never lost two halves in a game let alone in one play, while winger Selwyn Cobbo was also assisted from the field late in the match - also with a hamstring injury.

"It was crazy, to be honest," Maguire said.

"I've never experienced that but to the players' credit, I felt they handled it really well. They were fighting in that game."

Reynolds and Mam tried to chase down Xavier Coates after the Storm winger intercepted a looping pass 10 metres out from the tryline.

While Selwyn Cobbo pulled off a miracle try-saving tackle, taking Coates into touch as he attempted to get the ball down, the play still proved extremely costly for the visitors.

Mam suffered the injury in a diving tackle, while 35-year-old Reynolds pulled up 20 metres later, grabbing at his leg.

The halves and Cobbo will all undergo scans on Friday to determine the severity of the injuries, with Maguire most optimistic about Mam's prognosis.

The likely loss of the trio will put large a dent in sixth-placed Brisbane's hopes of a snatching a top-four berth in the closing rounds.

When Reynolds and Mam left the Broncos were in front 2-0, with fullback Reece Walsh blowing a certain try with a forward pass after a 30-metre charge by prop Payne Haas.

But Melbourne's makeshift halfback Tyran Wishart gave his team the lead in the 28th minute with the opening try and then electric fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen then pushed the margin to 12-2 by halftime.

To Brisbane's credit, they kept pace with the high-flying hosts after shifting hooker Ben Hunt and centre Kotoni Staggs to the halves but their attack lacked some finishing polish.

Coates couldn't be denied in the 61st minute, diving over the line after a quick ball from dummy-half, with skipper Harry Grant playing his 100th game for the club.

Coates was then involved in a penalty try in the final minutes.

His action planting the ball was called a double movement but the bunker ruled the burly winger was tackled in the air and otherwise would have scored.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy was delighted his team kept the visitors from crossing the line.

"That was one of our better defensive efforts of the season," he said.

"They obviously had a fair bit of bad luck there with losing a couple of players ... so they had a real bad night there, very unlucky, but I thought our defence was probably as good as it's been all year.

"There's still a few things probably attack-wise we can improve on a bit, but certainly it was a really good defensive effort and we're real happy with that. "

The result extended Brisbane's losing record at AAMI Park to a ninth year, the Storm now winning 17 of their past 18 clashes overall.

Melbourne's reign at the top of the ladder may be short-lived with Canberra able to regain the lead with a victory over Manly on Friday night.