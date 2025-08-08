Panthers make it nine in a row with revenge on Knights

Open Extended Reactions

Penrith have exacted revenge on Newcastle with a 48-12 thrashing that lifts the resurgent Panthers into the top four and confirms a nine-game winning streak.

In the sides' last meeting, the Knights inflicted a demoralising loss that kicked the Panthers to the bottom of the NRL ladder and signalled the lowest ebb of their premiership dynasty.

Friday night's rematch hoists the Panthers in the other direction, with Ivan Cleary's side moving into fourth place, having not lost since that defeat to the Knights in round 12.

If the Warriors lose on Saturday, the Panthers will finish a weekend in the top four for the first time this season -- a worrying proposition for their premiership rivals.

The first half in Newcastle was as one-sided as can be at NRL level as the Panthers took a 26-0 lead in their first game in a stint without injured co-captain Isaah Yeo (shoulder).

Penrith have exacted revenge on Newcastle with a 48-12 thrashing that lifts the resurgent Panthers into the top four and confirms a nine-game winning streak. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

The Knights had one tackle in the Panthers' red zone in the first 50 minutes of the game; Penrith had 42, rolling upfield with alarming ease.

Penrith took a 10-0 lead inside seven minutes with tries in back-to-back sets, Blaize Talagi first putting Luke Garner over before Lindsay Smith capitalised when Greg Marzhew couldn't handle a Nathan Cleary kick.

Smith was excellent stepping into Yeo's key role as Penrith's ball-playing lock.

Cleary was predictably busy, straightening the attack and sending a short ball to Scott Sorensen, who helped Liam Henry over for the third try.

In the second half, Cleary sent a grubber kick through for Casey McLean's second try as the Panthers targeted a porous right edge featuring Jake Arthur and Fletcher Hunt.

The Knights scored twice in quick succession when they finally broke into Penrith territory, with wet conditions slowing the Panthers down.

But when Izack Tago burrowed through for the Panthers' ninth try, the visitors had their biggest score in any game since May 2023.

They could've been further ahead had Cleary not missed three of his attempts at goal.

Knights utility Phoenix Crossland suffered a game-ending head knock in the first half and so will miss next week's clash with North Queensland.