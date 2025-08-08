Open Extended Reactions

Gold Coast star Jayden Campbell has accepted an apology from the Penrith trainer who controversially ran in front of him while lining up a kick at goal.

The Titans halfback said on Friday he did not believe the actions of Panthers trainer Corey Bocking were deliberate and admitted to learning from the incident that has been replayed and discussed in media all week.

In a breach notice the NRL has proposed a five-week ban for Bocking and a $50,000 fine for the Penrith.

Last week the Titans hit the front 26-24, with Campbell to attempt to convert a Phil Sami try.

Bocking ran in front of him and Campbell was forced to re-set his attempt before missing.

He was visibly upset and threw the kicking tee to the ground. Bocking raised his hands in apology.

The Panthers won the match 30-26 in golden point.

The Titans halfback said on Friday he did not believe the actions of Panthers trainer Corey Bocking were deliberate and admitted to learning from the incident that has been replayed and discussed in media all week. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

On Friday Campbell spoke for the first time about the incident ahead of 16th-placed Titans' home clash with cellar dwellers South Sydney on Sunday.

"At the time I was visibly upset. I wasn't too sure what was happening," he said.

"I was a bit upset but I've still got to make the kick.

"Everyone's sort of blown up. I feel like it's a bit of a bigger deal than it should be.

"Corey reached out to me and apologised, which I was really appreciative for.

"I threw the kicking tee because I was upset. It wasn't because he ran in front of me. It was because I knew how big the kick was and I missed it."

Campbell said if he was put in the same situation again he would be better equipped to deal with it.

"I've learnt from it. It's a high-pressure kick. I did have time to go back and go through my routine again," he said.

"If that happens again, I know what to do next time."

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said this week the penalty handed down to Bocking was "harsh".

"For Corey, the five-match suspension for something that was clearly a mistake and that he apologised for, we've apologised for, I think it's a little excessive," he said.

There have been suggestions that the NRL should change the rules so that if such a situation occurred again a goalkicker would get a free shot from in front of the posts.

"I know it was a mistake from Corey and he was really sorry and he felt really bad about it," Campbell said in response.

"But in saying that too, I feel like if something like that was to happen again then maybe something could be changed.

"Accidents happen, especially in the heat of the moment, so I'm not too sure."