Four sin-binned as Roosters wallop Dolphins

Open Extended Reactions

The Sydney Roosters have thrashed the Dolphins 64-12 and sent a warning to the rest of the NRL after four players were sin-binned in an explosive confrontation.

A huge melee erupted at Suncorp Stadium after Roosters flyer Mark Nawaqanitawase scored the second of his three tries in the ninth minute.

Tricolours' forward duo Spencer Leniu and Naufahu Whyte were binned, as were Dolphins pair Frank Molo and Aublix Tawha after a fiery clash broke out.

From the ensuing kick-off Siua Wong was knocked senseless in an accidental head clash.

The late and great Arthur Beetson would have loved the physicality in a showdown that honoured his enormous legacy to both clubs.

The rugby league Immortal won premierships at the Dolphins in 1965, in the Brisbane Rugby League competition, and Roosters in 1974-75.

Mark Nawaqanitawase contributed two Try's to the Roosters thrashing over the Dolphins. Photo by Regi Varghese/Getty Images

He played tough and he played with flair. The Roosters did it far better to stay in ninth position on 26 points, equal with the eighth-placed Dolphins. The hosts' for and against is still superior but it took a battering in their biggest ever loss.

Roosters captain James Tedesco had a blinder and won the Artie Legacy Medal for man of the match, but had plenty of mates. The Dolphins, without eight of their best players, hit a brick wall and were unable to thwart the rampant visitors.

Dolphins lock Kurt Donoghoe was heavily involved in all the early heated moments. His counterpart Victor Radley was in his face. It was magnificent theatre. The physicality of the clash was a throwback to the Beetson era, but the Roosters had all the aces.

Nawaqanitawase leapt high to snaffle a Hugo Savala bomb to open the scoring.

The man they call "Marky Mark" was in again after brilliant work by centre Robert Toia. Then all hell broke loose with the sin-binnings before the Roosters administered torment upon torment.

Speed demon Tevita Naufahu, who scored a double, crossed out wide on the wing with a show of blistering speed to claw the Dolphins back.

Roosters centre Billy Smith went over after a sensational tip-on by Tedesco. Radley crashed over and Savala scored before Leniu, relishing his reputation as the man opposing fans love to hate, stormed over to make it 36-6 at the break.

Tedesco notched a double inside eight minutes of the second half getting underway.

Nawaqanitawase was at it again to snaffle a high ball to take the Roosters beyond 50 and the procession continued with Daniel Tupou notching a late double.

The Roosters, brilliantly guided by half Sam Walker, made a huge statement about their premiership credentials while the ill-disciplined and bumbling Dolphins have a huge task to recover from what was a rugby league lesson they must learn from quickly.