Ferocious Dragons upset Sharks to cause top four shake

Cronulla's top-four hopes have been dealt a huge blow with an upset 22-14 loss to St George Illawarra, who scored their first win over the Sharks in five years.

The Sharks were touted to make a late top-four surge with a bye in hand and up against only one of the top-eight teams in the final five rounds of the regular season.

Now, they will need to rely on Penrith to lose twice and the New Zealand Warriors to also drop points if they are to book a qualifying final spot.

Debutant Hayden Buchanan and Clint Gutherson starred, scoring and setting up each other's tries to inspire a ferocious second-half Dragons performance at Jubilee Oval on Saturday.

But the win was bittersweet as big man Moses Suli limped off the field and had his right knee iced after coming off second best in a tackle.

Clint Gutherson is celebrated by Dragons teammates. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Will Kennedy (211 metres, five tackle busts) and Siosifa Talakai (171 metres) were big contributors for the Sharks, but ill-discipline cost them the opportunity for points as they conceded three unanswered tries.

St George's season still has a very faint pulse as they need to win every match and score a significant amount of points to overhaul their negative for-and-against.

Both teams started with energy in their legs, but it was the Dragons who drew first blood when Damien Cook punted the ball, finding a diving Emre Guler.

Cronulla upped their intensity and tryscorers Braden Hamlin-Uele and Teig Wilton benefited.

However, Wilton's try came after the bunker controversially ruled a penalty try after winger Tyrell Sloan tackled him midair.

The Dragons winger had his fingers on the ball before Wilton stripped it and tackled him, video referee Chris Butler said as St George fans booed.

Sloan, however, went over minutes later to give the Dragons the lead.

After Gutherson's early second-half try, St George were almost perfect, completing set-after-set and using their speed to pressure Cronulla.

A disallowed try to Cronulla with 15 minutes to go added to their pain, and after they conceded a penalty.

Flanagan scored another two points to send the Dragons eight points clear.

Cronulla had one more roll of the dice with minutes to go, but threw a forward pass, seeing out the eight-point victory margin.