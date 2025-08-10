Moses field goal sinks Cowboys in NRL thriller

Open Extended Reactions

A Mitchell Moses field goal has propelled Parramatta to a thrilling 19-18 victory over North Queensland at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

Both sides went into Sunday's clash out of finals contention but played as if they were fighting for a playoff spot, trading tries and taking the game right to the death.

Somewhat fittingly in the final game of the NRL's Indigenous Round, a pair of tries to Josh Addo-Carr boosted the Eels.

But it was Moses' kicking game and one-pointer that ultimately made the difference.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Cowboys looked to have snatched an unlikely victory in the last 30 seconds when Jake Clifford crossed but the try was disallowed by the bunker for interference on Moses as he moved to tackle.

The win was another step forward in the rebuild under Jason Ryles and moved the Eels four points clear of Gold Coast at the bottom of the ladder with four matches to play, while the loss for the Cowboys increases the pressure on coach Todd Payten.

Zac Lomax opened the scoring for the Eels with a penalty goal in the sixth minute, but it was the Cowboys' Jaxon Purdue who grabbed the first try of the game 15 minutes in, pouncing on a kick from Clifford after Zac Lomax slipped in pursuit.

Addo-Carr then grabbed his double within six minutes, the latter from a deft Moses grubber, to put Parramatta up 12-8 after an entertaining first half.

It took just three minutes of the second half for the Eels to extend their lead when Will Penisini touched down, but the Cowboys returned serve when Braidon Burns scored after an intercept from Semi Valemei.

Two minutes later impressive Eels fullback Joash Papali'i spilled a bomb and Purdue capitalised to lock things up at 18-all, before Moses' heroics decided the outcome.

For the Cowboys, Jason Taumalolo and Coen Hess were immense in the middle, turning back the clock with their punishing running.

Hess might be in trouble with the match review committee, however, put on report early in the game for a dangerous tackle, diving at the legs of an already wrapped up Papali'i.

There was another controversy involving a trainer late in the game when the North Queensland orange shirt runner got in the way of play after an Eels kick down field was fumbled by the Cowboys.

The ball ricocheted onto the trainer and referee Liam Kennedy stopped play but there was no direct impact on a scoring opportunity.

The trainer was later seen on the sideline in conversation with the NRL's ground manager.