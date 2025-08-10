Grant strikes gold as Melbourne storms to classic win

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Grant proved to be Harry Houdini as Melbourne won a 22-18 golden-point NRL thriller in Sydney.

Storm skipper Grant, having one of the poorer games of his season, stood up when it mattered to deceive the Penrith defence, who were waiting for a Cameron Munster field goal, to dash 10 metres untouched to score the match-winner at a slippery CommBank Stadium on Thursday night.

The courageous come-from-behind victory for the Storm, in what was a potential grand final preview, has thrown down the gauntlet to their premiership rivals.

Gun five-eighth Munster started at fullback in the absence of Ryan Papenhuyzen, and the Storm weathered a wealth of early territory and possession for the defending premiers to score one of the competition's most important wins of the year.

Penrith had all the early running and were ferocious in defence, and on the back of territory Isaiah Papali'i scored on 11 minutes from dummy half on the sixth tackle.

The Storm breath a sigh of relief as Harry Grant scores the match winner. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Panthers were virtually perfect in the first quarter of the game, 12 from 12 in completions and brutal when defending.

They had 60 per cent of the ball, but Melbourne stayed alive and equalised when Xavier Coates leapt high above Brian To'o to touch down from a Tyran Wishart kick.

Penrith got one back on 34 minutes when Nathan Cleary, uncharacteristically wearing headgear to protect an ear injury, slid across the line off a pass from Dylan Edwards, and when Cleary booted a penalty goal, the Panthers led 12-4 at the break.

The premiers opened the second half on top too before Coates took an intercept off an errant Blaize Talagi pass and raced 60 metres to score inches from the corner, despite a valiant effort from Casey McLean.

That try turned the momentum for the Storm, and another Wishart kick put To'o under pressure and Coates tapped a ball back for Joe Chan to take Melbourne to the lead for the first time.

As is their way, Penrith bounced back quickly when Scott Sorensen powered over, but Melbourne would not lie down, Marion Seve scoring in the corner in the 66th minute off the back of a brilliant passage of play.

Seve, playing his first NRL game since round four, was wearing rubber goggles to protect an eye injured in June in the NSW Cup.

Both sides had chances to score as regular time wound down, Cleary having two field goals denied in the final minutes.

Then it was on to golden point and Grant's moment of deception to give Melbourne the win, scoring five tries to three.