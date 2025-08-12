Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as teams head towards the finals it is not going to get any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Gold Coast Titans, Sharks Stadium, Saturday August 16, 3pm (AEST)

The Raiders saluted as "sure things" last week, although there were some moments against the Sea Eagles. This week there was just the one game that stood out with an obvious favourite, the other games really could go either way.

The Sharks were upset by the Dragons last week. They really looked like they rolled up to Kogarah expecting to win and were shocked by the intensity of the home team. The underperforming Titans had plenty of chances to beat the Rabbitohs, but as they have all year, they let their fans and themselves down.

The Sharks have thrown away any hope they had of sneaking into the Top 4, but if they don't win this one and find some consistency in doing so, then they could ultimately slip out of the finals altogether. After a solid week of running extra laps and being screamed at by the coaching staff, the Sharks really should win this game comfortably.

Round 24 sure thing: Sharks

Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Sharks celebrates scoring a try. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Penrith Panthers vs. Melbourne Storm, CommBank Stadium, Thursday August 14, 7:50pm (AEST)

This week it was not only difficult to decide the winner of the toss of the coin match, it was nearly impossible to choose which game was toughest to call. Warriors and Dragons, Roosters and Bulldogs, Broncos and Dolphins, Rabbitohs and Eels, Tigers and Sea Eagles, Cowboys and Knights -- a coin might be the best way to pick the whole round!

Last week the Panthers continued on their winning ways, riding roughshod over the miserable Knights. It has been a long time since the Panthers lost a game, but it has been a long time since they played a genuine premiership contender like the Storm.

The Storm took care of a battered Broncos side last week and look to have had most games under control, no matter how much of their superstar spine is missing. Harry Grant has stepped up to really control the team with Jahrome Hughes out injured. Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen appear to have more in the tank.

This game could go either way, but I have tossed the coin and it has landed Storm side up, which is fortunate, because I don't tip against the Storm.

Toss of the coin game winner: Storm

The roughie

Wests Tigers vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Allianz Stadium, Sunday August 17, 2pm (AEST)

The Tigers had the bye last week after upsetting the Bulldogs in the rain the week before. They will have gained a lot of confidence from that victory and will be ready to knock over their old mate Luke Brooks and his Sea Eagles.

Manly put up a decent fight in the cold of Canberra, but ultimately the Raiders were just too good. The problem with the Sea Eagles is that it is hard to determine whether they really care anymore. Sometimes they look brilliant, at others not worth watching.

The Sea Eagles should have too much class for the Tigers in this, but if you are looking for an upset, the fired-up Tigers might be the way to go.

Round 24 roughie: Tigers

