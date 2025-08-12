Open Extended Reactions

Brad Arthur has signed a deal to remain as Leeds Rhinos head coach for next season, and the Super League club has arranged a rolling contract for the Australian to stay at Headingley for future years.

Arthur took the reins in July last year following the departure of Rohan Smith, and then signed on for the current campaign, with Leeds fifth in Betfred Super League, four points off second-placed Wigan.

The former Parramatta Eels boss will extend his stay with the Rhinos into 2026, and a clause has been inserted which could keep him in West Yorkshire beyond then if both he and the club so wish.

"I always said from the outset that I only wanted to be here if I felt I could help make the team better and have an impact on this group of players," Arthur said.

"I am so proud of how they have grown as a group. No one can ever doubt their determination and commitment to the club and each other, and I think that is something that shouldn't be underestimated. I am looking forward to building on those foundations with our coaching team in the months ahead."

Arthur had been linked with the head coach's position at NRL expansion club Perth Bears, with reports in April suggesting the ARL Commission had held secret talks with the Australian -- and that he was the preferred candidate to take charge of the NRL's 18th team in their inaugural season in 2027.