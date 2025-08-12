Open Extended Reactions

Former Wallabies fly-half Carter Gordon is set to play his first rugby league game in 357 days after an inspirational return from surgery following a spinal fluid leak.

The 24-year-old will play in the halves for Gold Coast's affiliate club Ipswich in the Queensland Cup clash with Clydesdales in Miles on Saturday afternoon.

Gordon underwent successful surgery in Perth in May under the care of neurosurgeon Dr Arul Bala.

Signed to Gold Coast in mid-2024 on a two-year deal for 2025-26, the ex-Rugby World Cup playmaker is yet to debut in the NRL due to injury.

But he has worked his way back over the past three months, including the last four to six weeks in full contact training.

Gordon's last game was on Aug. 24 last year when allocated to the other Titans feeder club Tweed Heads.

He returns to action after a challenging year and as a new father to six-week-old daughter Ellie with fiancée Abbey.

"It's super-exciting. I had a bit of a crazy year with the injury and having a baby so it's a bit of a full-circle moment," 24-year-old Gordon told AAP.

"I came into the game fresh and I've had a lot of time to watch rugby league and learn from that so it is very exciting to get on the field and put into action what I've learnt."

Carter Gordon has endured a torrid off-field battle since his switch from rugby union Chris Hyde/Getty Images

In preseason Gordon woke up one morning with a sore back.

Then he would get shooting pain in the head and the back of the neck any time he sat up or stood up.

For two weeks he laid flat on his back, only getting up to go to the toilet. He ate all his food lying down.

Gordon started feeling better and it got to the point where he could start doing some training, mainly running and work in the gym.

The realisation hit home however that something else needed to be done.

Dr Bala had the answer.

"I'd spoken to other surgeons and obviously there is a lot of risk involved," Gordon said.

"That can be scary for both parties but when I saw Dr Bala in person in Perth he was super-confident to get the surgery done. He said, 'it is bread and butter surgery' and he was happy for me to start contact eight weeks after surgery."

Staying mentally strong was a challenge through the recovery process but Gordon stayed focused on the day-to-day process.

"It's hard to look ahead when you don't really have a set plan. It took so long to get the surgery done and properly diagnose what had happened," Gordon said.

"By the time we did have a plan it was all about moving forward and looking good to come back and play.

"In the trenches with the injury it was hard to think about anything else because it was quite a traumatic experience. I'm very grateful to be out the other side."

Gordon played eight Tests for the Wallabies. He has trained at centre and in the halves at the Titans but it is a playmaker that he aims to make his mark in the NRL.

"I am playing six for Ippy (Ipswich) I believe. That's where I see myself long term," Gordon said.

"I still want to get games in this year for Q Cup and depending how I am going hopefully get an NRL debut.

"My focus right now is getting on the field and doing my best for Ippy."