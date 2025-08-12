Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has urged "common sense" be applied after the recent controversial 'tackle in the air' penalty try rulings.
The 'tackle in the air' rule aims to protect players from injuries.
However, Cleary questioned whether the interpretation of the rule has "drifted" from the intent after Melbourne's Xavier Coates and Cronulla's Teig Wilton were awarded penalty tries after leaping to catch bombs near the tryline last weekend.
Both were deemed by the bunker to have been tackled in the air and likely to score if they hadn't been.
It comes as high-flyer Coates is expected to match up with much shorter winger Brian To'o on Thursday night when second-placed Melbourne meet fourth-placed Penrith in a grand-final rematch with plenty at stake.
"Some of the (rulings) you've seen have nothing to do with safety, so I think there's a little bit of common sense needed around that rule," Cleary told reporters on Tuesday.
"It's one of those where the rule was originally made, we tend to forget why it was made, and we drift off, and it becomes something else.
"As long as it's deemed safe, I think you should at least get the opportunity to try to stop a try in that situation.
"Anyone who matches up against some of these wingers, including Xavier, it's a tough ask."
NSW Origin star To'o was asked how he can compete with wingers like Coates, who stand 12cm taller than him.
"The majority of the wingers are taller than me, so there's not much that I can do," To'o said.
"It's my job to compete for those high balls, so as long as both of us come down safely, that's all that matters."