Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has urged "common sense" be applied after the recent controversial 'tackle in the air' penalty try rulings.

The 'tackle in the air' rule aims to protect players from injuries.

However, Cleary questioned whether the interpretation of the rule has "drifted" from the intent after Melbourne's Xavier Coates and Cronulla's Teig Wilton were awarded penalty tries after leaping to catch bombs near the tryline last weekend.

Both were deemed by the bunker to have been tackled in the air and likely to score if they hadn't been.

Raiders' Sebastian Kris contests a high ball against the Dragons defence. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

It comes as high-flyer Coates is expected to match up with much shorter winger Brian To'o on Thursday night when second-placed Melbourne meet fourth-placed Penrith in a grand-final rematch with plenty at stake.

"Some of the (rulings) you've seen have nothing to do with safety, so I think there's a little bit of common sense needed around that rule," Cleary told reporters on Tuesday.