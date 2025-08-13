Open Extended Reactions

Nathan Cleary's understudy Brad Schneider will leave Penrith to join the Dolphins next season.

Schneider has been the Panthers' back-up playmaker for the past two years, often used from the bench or filling in when the superstar halfback has been injured.

He appears likely to fill a similar role behind Isaiya Katoa and Kodi Nikorima when he arrives at the Dolphins on a one-year deal.

Panthers halfback Brad Schneider. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Schneider has played 27 games for Penrith since joining from English side Hull KR, whom he helped to the Challenge Cup final and a Super League semi-final in 2023.

The 24-year-old was on the bench for the Panthers' 2024 grand final win over Melbourne, though did not make it onto the field, and played 12 games for Canberra between 2021 and 2023.

"He gives us another great option in an important position as we continue to build our roster for the future," said Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader.

Schneider's departure leaves the four-time defending premiers with Trent Toelau and Jack Cole as back-up options to Cleary next season.

The Dolphins' current back-up halfback, former Panther Sean O'Sullivan, remains without a deal for 2026.