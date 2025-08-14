Brisbane forward Jordan Riki is on a mission to hammer "The Hammer''.

If the kick-chase specialist is successful, it will go a long way towards stopping Dolphins talisman Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow from adding to his stunning 2025 try tally at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

Tabuai-Fidow has scored 14 tries in nine games at Suncorp Stadium this year and leads the NRL overall with 17 tries.

The Dolphins are without the back-field thrust provided by injured centre Herbie Farnworth, who was man of the match in last year's 40-6 win.

Tabuai-Fidow played centre in that clash, with Trai Fuller at fullback, but has been back in his favoured No.1 slot this season.

Riki and the Broncos have identified nullifying Tabuai-Fidow's space, no matter what position he plays, as critical to winning.

"I will probably get a shoulder tap to say 'go after him'," Riki said.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored four tries in the Dolphins' crushing win over the Rabbitohs Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"He is such a special talent and a player who can open up the game real easily. He will be someone I will need to shut down, and quickly.

"I definitely have to do my best to get down there and limit his opportunities for sure.

"At the end of the day it is the 'Battle of Brisbane' and we want to go out and win."

At his peak Riki has one of the best kick-chases in the game and rarely gets it wrong with his timing. In 2023 his work was crucial in getting the Broncos to the grand final, and in recent months he has taken his game up a notch.

"I definitely felt like the kick/chase is something where I could add value,'' Riki said.

"I definitely try to get my timing right. Some people can mess their timings up, so I just feel like I can add value to the team there and work hard.

"If I can keep them in the corner and in their own 20 it pays off for us in the long run. It might not be as special as doing the 'big play', but I know the boys appreciate it. Hopefully the fans do too."

Riki lifted when Brisbane lost Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan to State of Origin duty, and must continue to do so if the sixth-placed Broncos are to figure prominently in the finals.

"When we lost those boys in Origin I felt like I had to stand up. I was one of the players that had a fair few NRL games under our belts," he said.

"When it gets in the arm-wrestle and grind I like to put my hand up and do the work. I know it pays off.

"If we can definitely stick to our game plan and kick to the corners, who knows how the game will turn out? I definitely do back us in this game and coming games."