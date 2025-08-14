Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard question what it will mean for the Dolphins if the club stumbles down the stretch and misses finals for a third year in a row. (2:25)

Outgoing Australia coach Mal Meninga says Payne Haas' call to defect to Samoa will make international rugby league more competitive.

Reports on Thursday linked the NRL's best prop with a change in eligibility, with 25-year-old Haas set to begin preferencing his Samoan roots over the Kangaroos in future international fixtures.

It comes after months of speculation that Haas could join the likes of Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton and Jarome Luai as superstar players to have chosen Samoa over Australia in recent years.

Per International Rugby League rules, a player eligible for a tier-one nation like Australia and a tier-two nation such as Samoa can change allegiance provided they do not represent both teams in the same calendar year.

Brisbane behemoth Haas' decision would clear him to be available for the post-season Pacific Championships, also ruling him out of Australia's Ashes tour.

Payne Haas of the Kangaroos Payne Haas is set to represent Samoa later this year. (Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS) The move is a significant boost for Samoa, who underlined their status as a new powerhouse of international rugby league by making the World Cup final in 2022.

Having Haas on deck for the 2026 edition of the tournament would strengthen Samoa's case for a first World Cup trophy.

"It's fantastic news if you're Samoa, they're setting up for the World Cup," Meninga told SEN.

"The attraction for going to Samoa is they believe they will be the first Samoan side to win the World Cup.

"If you're wanting to see more competitive games in the international space then it's really good."

The news looms as a blow for new Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters, who had previously indicated his hopes of convincing Haas, Jeremiah Nanai and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to stay put in the Australian set-up.

"It's disappointing for the green and gold as he's grown up in our system," said Meninga, who stepped down as Kangaroos coach earlier this year.

"(Walters) will be disappointed."