Warriors back in top four after denying brave Dragons

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors have regained their place in the NRL's top four with a thrilling 14-10 comeback victory over a luckless and brave St George Illawarra outfit in Auckland.

The Warriors recovered from a 10-point first-half deficit to snap an alarming three-game losing streak after the Dragons lost three forwards before the break in freakish scenes at GO Media Stadium.

The Dragons had to activate 18th man Tyrell Sloan after back-rowers Hamish Stewart and Jack De Belin fell victim to some friendly fire, both ruled out with a category-one concussion after clashing heads trying to bring down Warriors enforcer James Fisher-Harris.

Then interchange forward Hame Sele also failed a HIA following a 29th-minute head knock.

Despite the setbacks, the Dragons enjoyed a 10-0 lead following an early tryscoring double from powerhouse centre Mathew Feagai.

Adam Pompey of the Warriors runs in to score a try Hannah Peters/Getty Images

A four-pointer six minutes before the break to Chanel Harris-Tavita, after a skilful sideline offload from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, put the Warriors back in the contest.

The Dragons overcame their reduced forward rotation to hold the Warriors at bay for much of the second half before the home team finally drew level at 10-10 with a 62nd-minute try to centre Adam Pompey.

Pompey's second shortly after, when St George Illawarra's short-side defence fell for a clever dummy-half dummy from Taine Tuaupiki, gave the Warriors the lead for the first time with six minutes remaining.

Coming off back-to-back wins over finals-bound Cronulla and Canberra, the Dragons had the chance to steal the match at the death and claim another big scalp but weren't able to cash in on a Sloan line break.

Friday night's victory vaulted the Warriors above Penrith into fourth spot on the ladder after the New Zealanders' season threatened to unravel.

The injury-hit Warriors could have slumped to as low as seventh by the end of the round.

Instead Andrew Webster's side extinguished the Dragons' slim finals hopes.