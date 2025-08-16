McInnes injury a worry as Sharks smash Titans

Open Extended Reactions

Halfback Nicho Hynes as well as wingers Ronaldo Mulitano and Sione Katoa have all scored doubles in Cronulla's 54-22 rout of last-placed Gold Coast.

But a first-half knee injury to captain Cameron McInnes will be a worry for the Sharks.

McInnes limped off midway through the opening half reporting instability to his right knee and did not return, with the hard-working lock to undergo scans in coming days.

The 10-tries-to-four victory lifts Cronulla up to sixth on the ladder, but whatever happens next week they'll stay in the top eight thanks to a bye.

The Sharks hit the scoreboard in the third minute of the Indigenous Round clash when Wiradjuri man Hynes spotted no-one home for the Titans and chipped over the defensive line, regathered and went over untouched.

Nicho Hynes scored two tries and converted seven of nine attempts to give him a personal haul of 22 points for the match. Matt King/Getty Images

Gold Coast hit back against the run of play 10 minutes later when Jaylen De Groot sprinted clear after Tony Francis intercepted a sloppy Hynes pass.

And the visitors hit the front when they went back to back after Kieran Foran's inside pass sent AJ Brimson clear and Beau Fermor scored.

That was as good as it good for the hapless Titans however as the Sharks' kicking game created chaos.

Jesse Colquhoun's first NRL try moments after coming on for McInnes from a Braydon Trindall kick was one of four first-half tries to come off the back of kicks, including scores to Trindall and Gamilaraay man Will Kennedy as the Sharks raced to a 28-10 halftime lead.

Gold Coast's hopes of avoiding this year's wooden spoon evaporated in the evening sunshine in the Sutherland Shire as the Sharks continued the one-way traffic after the break, with the visitors guilty of multiple errors in possession which repeatedly gifted Cronulla the ball in dangerous areas.

Mulitano and Katoa went over twice each while Hynes converted seven of nine attempts to give him a personal haul of 22 points for the match.

Reigning Titans' player of the year Keanu Kini made a welcome return from a serious neck injury that sidelined him since round three, with Gold Coast adding some late gloss on a grim afternoon with tries to Phillip Sami and Josh Patston -- his first in the NRL.

The Titans return to Queensland to host the Warriors at CBUS Super Stadium.