Misfiring Manly's woes continue, Tigers stay alive

Manly's attack has misfired again in a fierce blow to their NRL finals hopes, while Wests Tigers kept theirs alive in a dominating 26-12 win.

Tries in the first and 79th minutes on Sunday at Allianz Stadium took Manly's tally to just 32 points in their past four games, all losses.

Until Matt Lodge's late touchdown, it was the Sea Eagles' lowest tally across four games since 1975.

It was a dagger blow to Manly's finals hopes, the Sea Eagles now likely needing to win all three remaining home-and-away fixtures to be a top-eight chance.

The Tigers' hopes were officially over if they lost on Sunday, but, improving to 9-12, they moved level on 24 points with Manly to remain alive.

Less than a minute in and things looked bleak, Tolutau Koula brushing through some soft defence for a brilliant solo try that created one of Manly's two line breaks for the contest.

That seemed to wake up the Tigers, although Manly missing 15 tackles in the first 12 minutes -- and completing 28 of 42 sets -- also helped.

First Adam Doueihi strolled over thanks to a neat tap-back from fullback Jahream Bula.

Then the halfback laid on a try for winger Jeral Skelton, who did well to plant the ball in the right corner and set up a 12-6 halftime lead.

Jahream Bula of the Wests Tigers charges forward. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Manly's Tommy Talau blew what should have been a simple try to bring his men level, penalised for a double movement attempting to score at the scrum base with the Tigers' line exposed.

Tigers winger Sunia Turuva had collided with Bula attempting to catch Daly Cherry-Evans' spiralling bomb, handing possession back to the Sea Eagles.

Talua was made to rue the error moments later when Turuva busted through a series of half-hearted tackle attempts to put his side two tries clear.

Taylan May, put through a gap by Jarome Luai, then effectively iced the contest midway through the second half.

His scything try was confirmed despite Samuela Fainu running what appeared to be an obstruction as May approached Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic.

Compounding problems, Reuben Garrick will have scans on a shoulder injury that forced him out of the game in the first half.

Tigers centre Starford To'a (shoulder) also left the field with his left arm in a makeshift sling.