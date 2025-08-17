Cowboys thrash Knights to pile more pressure on O'Brien

Open Extended Reactions

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater turned on a masterclass to sink Newcastle 38-4 and leave Knights coach Adam O'Brien under further pressure.

The 16th-placed Knights, after their sixth loss in a row, have the worst attack in the NRL. For the 11th time this season they were kept scoreless in the first half as the hosts took a 20-0 lead into the break in Townsville on Sunday.

It is the equal worst record in the State of Origin era, since 1980, in the "zero points in the first half" column, along with the 2014 Wests Tigers -- and they still have three rounds to go.

Newcastle are just two points clear of Gold Coast and could still finish with the wooden spoon.

O'Brien is contracted until the end of 2027. The Knights have been without injured playmakers Kalyn Ponga and Fletcher Sharpe, but their impotent attack has been an issue all year.

Captain Dane Gagai said there were "no excuses" for the pathetic completion rate in the first half.

O'Brien said his side "lacks some confidence" when things go wrong, as they often do.

The Cowboys, now 13th, look so much better when middle forward powerhouses Jason Taumalolo and Jordan McLean are on the field at the same time.

Injury has limited their liaisons this year, but they gave their side a flying start on Sunday.