The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as teams head towards the finals it is not going to get any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Parramatta Eels vs. Sydney Roosters, CommBank Stadium, Saturday August 23, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Eels have been playing much better football since Mitchell Moses returned, but with mixed results. Last week they really should have beaten the Rabbitohs, but just couldn't find the killer punch.

The Roosters are finding some elite form and were able to carve up the Bulldogs last week. They have carried a shock defeat up their sleave all season, but I think now, in the shadow of the finals, they have finally found their focus.

The Eels will step it up a notch in front of their home crowd, but with a Top 8 spot still not completely nailed down, the Roosters should prove to be way too strong.

Round 25 sure thing: Roosters

Billy Smith of the Roosters celebrates scoring a try Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Penrith Panthers vs. Canberra Raiders, Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee, Friday August 22, 6pm (AEST)

Penrith fought hard and were unlucky to lose to the Storm last week, while the Raiders had their feet up enjoying the bye. Alternatively, the Raiders were actually working their butts off, knowing just how important this clash will be.

This is a genuine potential grand final preview and both teams will be looking to take a confidence boost out of it. The Raiders will be very keen to prove that they are serious contenders, while the Panthers know exactly what lies ahead and how important it is to remain in the Top 4.

If the Panthers are over the disappointment of last week, they will be very keen to bounce back against a Raiders side that might be a little underdone thanks to the week off.

Toss of the coin game winner: Panthers