The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as teams head towards the finals it is not going to get any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.
The sure thing
Parramatta Eels vs. Sydney Roosters, CommBank Stadium, Saturday August 23, 7:35pm (AEST)
The Eels have been playing much better football since Mitchell Moses returned, but with mixed results. Last week they really should have beaten the Rabbitohs, but just couldn't find the killer punch.
The Roosters are finding some elite form and were able to carve up the Bulldogs last week. They have carried a shock defeat up their sleave all season, but I think now, in the shadow of the finals, they have finally found their focus.
The Eels will step it up a notch in front of their home crowd, but with a Top 8 spot still not completely nailed down, the Roosters should prove to be way too strong.
Round 25 sure thing: Roosters
The toss of the coin
Penrith Panthers vs. Canberra Raiders, Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee, Friday August 22, 6pm (AEST)
Penrith fought hard and were unlucky to lose to the Storm last week, while the Raiders had their feet up enjoying the bye. Alternatively, the Raiders were actually working their butts off, knowing just how important this clash will be.
This is a genuine potential grand final preview and both teams will be looking to take a confidence boost out of it. The Raiders will be very keen to prove that they are serious contenders, while the Panthers know exactly what lies ahead and how important it is to remain in the Top 4.
If the Panthers are over the disappointment of last week, they will be very keen to bounce back against a Raiders side that might be a little underdone thanks to the week off.
Toss of the coin game winner: Panthers
The roughie
Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, AAMI Park, Friday August 22, 8pm (AEST)
The second of Friday's blockbuster games should be an almost certain win for the Storm, going on recent form, but the Bulldogs have a knack for upsetting Melbourne. The Bulldogs also enjoy bouncing back from humiliating defeats, like the one they suffered last week against the Roosters.
The Storm had a very tough encounter with the Panthers last week and really were lucky to escape with the two competition points. They will been keen to put distance between themselves and the Bulldogs as they continue their pursuit of the minor premiership.
My golden rule is to not tip against the Storm, but if you are behind in your tipping comp at this stage, you just might be desperate enough to take a punt on this week's roughie.
Round 25 roughie: Bulldogs
