Dolphins veteran back for finals tilt, set to extend

Dolphins veteran Felise Kaufusi is on the cusp of inking a contract extension but sinking Manly away and staying in the finals race is the first item on his agenda.

The 33-year-old has been in the naughty corner the past fortnight after a dangerous tackle gone wrong that broke the leg of Warriors forward Jacob Laban.

It was an accident but Kaufusi has been a repeat offender in the suspension stakes. The defensive clout of the two-time premiership winner at Melbourne was missed by the Dolphins in the past fortnight where they lost 64-12 to Sydney Roosters and 38-28 to Brisbane.

Felise Kaufusi of the Dolphins makes the break which led to the Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow try. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It was no surprise he was asked if he felt guilty after the latest addition to his rap sheet.

"Everything runs through my mind," he said.

"I can't blame it on an injury, it was through suspension, and that's probably the worst thing.

"That tackle was pretty sloppy and that's exactly why they're trying to get rid of, because boys do get injured from it. Obviously I'm not happy to be spending time on the sidelines, but I do cop that.

"It's obviously tough watching the boys knowing you can't be out there to help."

Prop Frank Molo also returns from suspension against the Sea Eagles at Brookvale Oval on Saturday afternoon in the first of three games the ninth-placed Dolphins must win to play finals.

"All eggs in one basket, we're focusing on this game and this game only," Kaufusi said.

"We've got to win this week if we want to do anything."

Off-contract Kaufusi is still a force to be reckoned with and is an inspiration to the young forwards at the club, so it is no surprise the Dolphins want to extend him.

"We're in talks still, so hopefully we'll get that sorted soon," Kaufusi said.

"I'd say another year or two (I've got left in me) depending on how the body goes. These suspensions have given me a bit of longevity, so maybe three or four ... but I'll take it a year at a time and we'll see how I go."

Manly have been poor of late and skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has been copping the blame. The club legend plays his 350th game for the Sea Eagles and Kaufusi is wary.

"He'll definitely be at his best. I know DCE. He's a champion player, a champion bloke, and I loved playing alongside him on the representative stage," Kaufusi said of his former Queensland teammate.

"I know what he is to the team and the boys around him, so I'm expecting nothing less of his best come this weekend. I know he'll stand up."