Tyrone Munro has credited his late mother for instilling the "undying passion" for rugby league that has guided him through a year of personal tragedy and professional setbacks.

It was almost a year ago that Munro won the hearts of the NRL world by playing for South Sydney during a week of devastation off the field.

Only 19 at the time, the winger bravely put his hand up to play against NRL powerhouse Penrith just two days after losing his mother Kirawhan Fernando, and on the same day he lost his uncle Raymond Caldwell.

After the twin tragedies, Munro looked set to finally become a regular first-grader at South Sydney in 2025 following a wretched run of injuries.

But in round one, Munro fractured his collarbone for a third time in little more than a year, so has gone on to play only 10 of a possible 22 games.

Tyrone Munro of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Storm. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Through it all, it has been the wisdom of his late mother that has kept Munro going.

"At the end of the day, whatever's happening to my life, that's on me. It's not on anyone else. I don't sit around and wait for people to message me and see how I'm feeling," he told AAP.

"Regardless of how I'm feeling, I'm going to get up and I'm going to do what I'm going to do.

"I proved that last year when I went through that tragic time, because I love this sport, I've got a passion for it. It's an undying passion.

"My mum probably instilled that in me."

It was Munro's mother who had encouraged him on the first steps of his professional rugby league journey, which began with a first-grade debut at only 18 in 2023.

He still carries her words with him today.

"She told me to chase your dreams and make sure you do everything to protect those dreams. The sky's the limit," Munro said.

The speedy 20-year-old reiterated the extent of his potential in the Rabbitohs' 20-16 defeat of Parramatta on Saturday night.

Munro scored the first try of the gutsy win, and defensively dominated his much more seasoned opposite man Josh Addo-Carr all night.

Squaring off with a fellow Indigenous flyer was a fitting way for Gomeroi man Munro to celebrate the first Indigenous Round clash of his young career.

"It's probably something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life," he said.

"It was pretty emotional for me, I've got a lot of love and respect for 'Foxx' (Addo-Carr).

"He took me under his wing when I was coming through the reps and stuff, when I was coming through (junior grades) Harold Matts and SG Ball."

The curtain is beginning to come down on an injury-ravaged season for Souths, who mercifully appear to have dodged the wooden spoon with Saturday's win.

Munro, who has played 17 first-grade games, hopes 2026 can finally be the year he plays a full season as a starting winger for the club he loves.

"That's the goal," he said.

"But I've just got to execute it when I get an opportunity.

"There's still a lot more that I need to prove to myself, not to anyone else. I just keep it humble, keep working hard and let my footy do the talking."