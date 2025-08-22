Raiders pull off golden-point try to stun Panthers

Open Extended Reactions

Canberra are in the box seat to claim the NRL minor premiership after snatching a dramatic 20-16 comeback win over Penrith with a sensational golden-point try.

A record 9925 crowd at Mudgee's Glen Willow Oval were treated to one of the games of the season on Friday night - decided by the remarkable 90-metre try finished off by Raiders fullback Kaeo Weekes in the 83rd minute.

With scores locked at 16-all, Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary's 35m field goal attempt cannoned into the upright, the ball falling into the hands of Jed Stuart. The winger sprinted downfield before linking with five-eighth Ethan Strange who broke away before Weekes touched down to seal the emotional win over the reigning premiers.

The victory with two rounds remaining means leaders Canberra inch closer to their second-ever minor premiership - their first since 1990 - while further strengthening their title credentials. The result also dents Penrith's hopes of securing a crucial top-four berth.

Ethan Strange of the Raiders celebrates scoring a try Mark Evans/Getty Images

The Panthers looked in control for most of the contest. Centre Casey McLean's try double in the opening half gave them early ascendancy before back-rower Liam Martin barged over in the 43rd minute to hand them a 10-point buffer at 16-6.

Ivan Cleary's men enjoyed the majority of possession and field position throughout the opening hour, with the Raiders struggling to find rhythm.

But momentum swung when makeshift centre Simi Sasagi crashed over in the 57th minute after switching to cover for the injured Xavier Savage. The try sparked Canberra into action, and Strange added a try soon after to level scores at 16-all.

Halfback Jamal Fogarty had the chance to put the Raiders in front but pushed his sideline conversion wide. Both sides had opportunities in the closing stages of regular time but failed to land the decisive blow, sending the game into golden point.

The incredible finish sent Raiders coach Ricky Stuart into a frenzy on the sidelines, with the club now in sight of securing the competition's most unlikely minor premiership in more than three decades.

The only downside for Canberra was the loss of Savage to an AC joint injury in the first half, while Penrith captain Isaah Yeo made a strong return from a shoulder problem that sidelined him for a month.