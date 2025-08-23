Warriors stay fourth with vital away win over Titans

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors have their NRL top four destiny in their own hands after veteran winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had a blinder in a vital 32-18 away win over Gold Coast.

Last year the Titans thrashed the Warriors 66-6 at the same Robina venue but there was to be no repeat as the Des Hasler-coached outfit remain last and on track for the wooden spoon.

The Warriors moved to 34 points and will finish round 25 in fourth, two clear of Cronulla, who had the bye. Brisbane will join the Sharks on 32 points if they beat Newcastle away on Sunday.

The Warriors play Parramatta (home) and Manly (away) in their final two games and will get the vital two bites at the cherry in the finals if they win both.

The visitors dominated the first half to lead 18-6 with Tuivasa-Sheck in rampant form in front of 23, 271 fans, most of them cheering for the Warriors.

Warriors halves combination Tanah Boyd, against his old club, and Chanel Harris-Tavita were in sync with their passing and kicking games and controlled the match.

The two sides traded tries early with Gold Coast skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Warriors beast Marata Niukore crashing over from close range.

The try that would have pleased Warriors coach Andrew Webster came when Tuivasa-Sheck sliced over in the corner after Boyd and Harris-Tavita combined in a slick interchange of passes.

The halves duo were soon at it again to provide Tuivasa-Sheck with his second.

After the break Tuivasa-Sheck leapt high to knock back a Harris-Tavita bomb and centre Adam Pompey scored.

Rampaging Warriors rookie forward Eddie Ieremia-Toeava barnstormed over for his first NRL try and it was all over.

This was the best game by the Warriors since their 34-14 win over Wests Tigers in Round 19.

It was controlled and there was a resilience on their tryline to deny the Titans at key moments.

The hosts offered very little and appeared every bit the cellar dwellers they are on track to remain.

Late Titans tries to Beau Fermor and Brian Kelly made the scoreboard look closer than the match was.