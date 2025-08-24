Open Extended Reactions

A six-try second-half performance has confirmed Brisbane's place in the NRL finals, following their thumping 46-12 win over Newcastle.

Distancing themselves from the logjam of teams in the middle of the competition ladder with Sunday's victory at McDonald Jones Stadium, the Broncos are now in the shop window for a potential top-four berth heading into the final fortnight of the regular season.

A rocks and diamonds performance from Reece Walsh helped Brisbane kick away late. With the game in the balance at 20-12 into the final 20 minutes, a likely try to Newcastle five-eighth Jake Arthur was butchered and proved the impetus for a flood of Broncos points.

Payne Haas had the balling rolling soon after, before a 70-metre solo effort from Walsh put the game beyond doubt.

On a day that their opposition typically fear playing in, Newcastle's Old Boys' Day proved to be forgettable for the Knights with tries to Gehamat Shibasaki, Jordan Riki and a second for Deine Mariner coming in the final 10 minutes.

Kotoni Staggs of the Bronocs celebrates a try against the Knights. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Newcastle's seventh straight loss -- and their 10th defeat in their last 11 home games -- has ensured they remain in the battle to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon.

In his 350th NRL game -- where he joined Canterbury Bulldogs legend Terry Lamb and long-time Queensland Origin teammate Daly Cherry-Evans as the fourth-most capped player in Australian rugby league history -- veteran playmaker Ben Hunt orchestrated an early flurry for Brisbane.

Three minutes was all it took for Brisbane to score, with Hunt providing a timely offload for his centre Kotoni Staggs to crash over.

Brisbane doubled down five minutes later when Josiah Karapani iced a long range shift out wide that started from the hands of the milestone man yet again.

Walsh made his first mark on proceedings in the 27th minute when he put back-rower Jaiyden Hunt in the clear, before finishing the play back inside by donating Kobe Hetherington a four-pointer in his 100th game.

Leo Thompson provided Newcastle some solace into the break when he cleaned up a tidy Phoenix Crossland grubber to score his side's first, but it would ultimately be in vain as the Broncos ran away with the game come the second half.