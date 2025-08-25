Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week both the Bulldogs and Panthers continued their slides, with the Roosters joining them in heading the wrong direction down the board. The Warriors enjoyed the biggest ladder up the board after their victory over the Titans.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Storm - steady

Storm 20 - 14 Bulldogs

Melbourne hosted the Bulldogs and the early exchanges were hard and sharp. With plenty of early ball, the Storm scored the first try after seven minutes, with Tyran Wishart cutting through near halfway before putting Eliesa Katoa over. Next up it was Ryan Papenhuzen cutting through a very soft Lachlan Galvin tackle. After leading 12-0 at the break the Bulldogs scored first before Harry Grant was sin binned for a shoulder to the head in a tackle. Not deterred by being a man down, the Storm spread the ball to the right where a Grant Anderson kick was caught by Nick Meaney on the fly. He was dragged down short of the line, but with the Bulldogs scrambling, Jonah Pezet put a cross field kick on the chest of a flying Xavier Coates for a spectacular try. The conversion saw the Storm lead 18-6 and despite a couple of tries to the Bulldogs, they were able to hold on for the vital victory.

2. Raiders - steady

Panthers 16 - 20 Raiders

The Green Machine rumbled into Mudgee keen to take another step towards a rare minor premiership. Faced with a mountain of defence early, the Raiders were solid until a Blaize Talagi grubber bounced around off legs to be swooped on for the try. The Raiders struck back after 29 minutes with Joseph Tapine crashing over from close range for a try before they conceding another to trail 10-6 at the break. Things were looking grim with another Panthers try shortly after halftime, but the Raiders certainly know how to mount a fightback. Tries to Simi Sasagi and Ethan Strange levelled the scores and the fulltime siren confirmed there would be another golden point finish. The Panthers carefully positioned themselves for the winning field goal, but Nathan Cleary's attempt ricocheted off the upright, bounced up for Jed Stewart who took off, found Strange who beat the tackles of both Cleary and Dylan Edwards before sending Kaeo Weekes over for the match-winner. The Raiders showing that they are capable of beating anyone, in any manner.

3. Broncos - ladder up 1

Knights 12 - 46 Broncos

Brisbane found their way to Newcastle to take on the Knights on what is usually the tough occasion of Old Boys' Day. But these visitors were having nothing of the legendary Knights pride, crossing for tries to Kotoni Staggs and Josiah Karapani within the opening seven minutes. Losing their way a little as the Knights stiffened up their defence, it wasn't until the 26th minute that Kobe Hetherington scored their third try to go to the break leading 14-6. Into the second half, the Broncos put the foot down and began carving the Knights up, with Reece Walsh toying with the tiring defence. There were six Broncos tries in the second half with Deine Mariner grabbing a double and Walsh a brilliant solo effort where he cut through the defence on halfway before running at and then around fullback Dane Gagai. It was a convincing victory which keeps their Top 4 hopes alive.

4. Panthers - snake down 1

Panthers 16 - 20 Raiders

Penrith took this home game to Mudgee looking for victory and a place in the Top 4 and came away with their second successive agonising golden point loss. Brian To'o made the first break from a scrum deep in the Panthers' half. What followed was plenty of ball for the Panthers and a try to Casey McLean from a Blaize Talagi grubber which bounced around off legs. McLean was in again for the Panthers' second try with some slick ball movement near the Raiders line. Leading 10-6 at halftime the Panthers extended that lead two minutes into the second half when Liam Martin took advantage of a bomb to crash over. Leading 16-6 the Panthers really should have wrapped up the win, but conceded two tries to send the game to golden point. Nathan Cleary lined up a field goal to win it, he hit the post and the Raiders scored from the ensuing chaos. The Panthers' charge towards a fifth-straight premiership was well and truly kicked in the teeth.

5. Sharks - steady - bye

6. Warriors - ladder up 3

Titans 18 - 32 Warriors

The Warriors travelled to the Gold Coast to take on the Titans with a bit of Top 4 breathing space after Penrith's loss. After conceding an early try, the Warriors struck back with Marata Niukore stretching out after being put through a narrowing gap from five metres out. From that point on the Warriors took control with a double to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, followed by second half tries to Adam Pompey and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava giving them a comfortable 32-6 lead. They would not have been happy with the late defensive lapses that allowed the Titans to score two converted tries to reduce the margin.

7. Bulldogs - snake down 1

Storm 20 - 14 Bulldogs

The Bulldogs journeyed to Melbourne and made a late change to the line-up, dropping Josh Curren for Sitili Tupounii. In the early exchanges the Storm controlled the ruck and a very narrow ten metres, but it was the Bulldogs somehow copping the ire of the referee. After missing a tackle on halfway, the Bulldogs conceded the first try after 15 minutes. Another Storm try saw the Dogs down 12-0 at the break. The Bulldogs came out firing for the second half, opening the Storm up a couple of times before Bailey Hayward snuck over from a metre out. Jacob Kiraz looked to have scored a great try in the corner, but dropped it, before the Storm cut through down the right before kicking across field to Xavier Coates to score. Tries to Viliame Kikau and Jacob Kiraz as well as a bombed effort by Harry Hayes and Stephen Crichton's in-goal knock on saw the Bulldogs fall agonisingly short of victory.

Jacob Kiraz of the Bulldogs drops the ball over the try-line Graham Denholm/Getty Images

8. Eels - ladder up 2

Eels 30 - 10 Roosters

Parramatta hosted the Roosters on the boggy CommBank Stadium and started the game well, scoring the first try through J'maine Hopgood after nine minutes. Josh Addo-Carr latched onto an intercept six minutes later, just 10 metres out from his own line before racing away for the Eels' second try. The Roosters struck back before an Eels bomb was brought down by Zac Lomax who managed an offload before the ball found Dylan Walker who put in a cross field kick to Addo-Carr for his second. Mitchell Moses scored the first try of the second half, with a grubber and chase, before a double to Jordan Samrani saw the Eels domination completed.

9. Roosters - snake down 2

Eels 30 - 10 Roosters

The Roosters headed west to tackle the Eels on the Commbank mud patch and suffered a horror start to the game. Halfback Sam Walker was knocked out after seven minutes and ruled out of the game before the Eels crossed two minutes later. Next, a Roosters attacking raid was intercepted by Josh Addo-Carr who ran away to take the score to 10-0. The Roosters scored their first through a high kick to Mark Nawaqanitawase who surged at the line before tossing a pass into James Tedesco who dived over. The Roosters went to the break down 14-4 after having a try overruled on the bell. After the break the Eels score first, before Nawaqanitawase ran onto a floated pass before sending it back inside to Robert Toia by flicking a perfect torpedo pass around his back in full stride. The Roosters defence could not hold out the Eels, who crossed for two more second half tries to claim the upset.

10. Rabbitohs - ladder up 1

Rabbitohs 40 - 0 Dragons

The Accor Stadium drainage was thoroughly tested in the lead-up to this clash and proved itself one of the best in Sydney. The Bunnies were playing for pride and hardly needed a knee injury to Jai Arrow in the eighth minute. He battled on as Jacob Host latched onto a Ashton Ward grubber kick after 16 minutes to open the scoring. Ten minutes later live-wire fullback Jye Gray backed up an Alex Johnston break which started inside their own 30 metre line, to double the score. Three minutes out from the break, the man himself edged closer to the try-scoring record, crossing in the corner thanks to an obvious forward pass from Tallis Duncan. Four more tries after the break and the Bunnies had smashed the Dragons for their third win on the trot.

11. Tigers - snake down 3

Tigers 28 - 34 Cowboys

On a grey but unusually dry Sydney afternoon, the faithful poured into Leichhardt Oval and packed the famous hill. The fans were silenced early as the Cowboys scored the first two tries to lead 10-0, before a double to Taylan May levelled the scores. In the shadow of halftime the Cowboys dropped the ball when well on attack. The ball found its way to Taylan May who took off on a diagonal run towards the left. As he reached halfway and the defence closed in, he flicked it inside to Sunia Turuva who stepped and jinked his way until he found Jahream Bula in support for the try under the posts. The Tigers' 16-10 halftime lead was erased early in the second half by a controversial try, before the home side raced ahead through tries to Jahrome Luai in the 59th minute and Brent Naden two minutes later. With the hill pulsating the Cowboys conspired to spoil the party, crossing for three converted tries to snatch victory and end the Tigers' slight finals hopes.

12. Cowboys - ladder up 2

Tigers 28 - 34 Cowboys

The Cowboys rode into Leichhardt Oval determined to upset the large Tigers crowd. They started well with Jeremiah Nanai crashing through some thin defence after just three minutes before Semi Valemei crossed six minutes later. They clocked off and allowed the Tigers to take a 16-10 lead into halftime. After the break, Tom Dearden took advantage of a loose ball near halfway to score under the posts, the conversion levelling the scores at 16-16. The Cowboys clocked off again and found themselves trailing 28-16 after back-to-back Tigers tries. But they weren't done. Sweeping movements, smart passing and fleet-footed backs saw tries to Velemai, Braidon Burns and Jaxon Purdue all expertly converted by Scott Drinkwater to crush the Tigers.

13. Sea Eagles - ladder up 2

Sea Eagles 58 - 30 Dolphins

On a slippery, if not completely boggy 4Pines Park, the Sea Eagles hosted the Dolphins, their finals hopes on the line. In the opening minutes they lost a challenge over a dropped ball and the Dolphins cut through some paper thin defence to score the first try. The Sea Eagles worked their way downfield and answered with Matthew Lodge crashing over from five metres out, five minutes later. In what looked set to be a long day of try for try action, the Dolphins scored next before a long kick was allowed to bounce and Lehi Hopoate picked it up, ran down the sideline and flicked it back along the ground where Tolutau Koula flicked it further for Luke Brooks to toe it through and win the chase to score. With the scores locked at locked at 12-12, the Sea Eagles broke the pattern by scoring the next two tries to take a 22-12 halftime lead. The Dolphins were seemingly broken and the home side scored six tries to three in the second half for a commanding victory, to celebrate DCE's 350th game.

14. Dragons - snake down 2

Rabbitohs 40 - 0 Dragons

The Dragons headed to Homebush to take on the Rabbitohs with their very slim finals hopes on the line. With both teams going set for set early, it looked like being an evenly fought contest. The Rabbitohs scored their first try after 16 minutes, before the Dragons conceded two more to trail 16-0 at the break. Whatever Shane Flanagan yelled at them at halftime met deaf ears with the Rabbitohs crossing again six minutes into the second half. Jacob Liddle showed some attacking spark, but in defence it was missed tackle after missed tackle as the Bunnies humiliated the Dragons and killed off what was a very disappointing season for the Big Red V.

15. Dolphins - snake down 2

Sea Eagles 58 - 30 Dolphins

The Dolphins travelled to Brookvale to take on the Sea Eagles with their hopes of playing finals football on the line. In the opening minutes Isaiya Katoa threw a perfect short pass to put Kulikefu Finefeuiaki over untouched. The Dolphins defence wasn't much better minutes later, with Matthew Lodge put over from short range. Jeremy Marshall-King put the Dolphins back in front with a dummy and dart from three metres out before the Sea Eagles struck back after Trai Fuller let a bomb bounce after it was held up by the wind. The Sea Eagles took a 22-12 lead into halftime and the Dolphins were then blown away after the break. A late double to Connelly Lemuelu split by a Felise Kaufusi try was just window dressing on what was a very ordinary effort from the Dolphins.

16. Titans - steady

Titans 18 - 32 Warriors

Gold Coast Titans hosted the Warriors, looking to move away from the wooden spoon position. They started well with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui swiveling out of a tackle near the Warriors line for the first try after just three minutes. From there it was all Warriors though, as the Titans conceded three first half tries to go to the break 18-6 down. Into the second half the Warriors crossed for two tries before the Titans rallied against some late defensive indifference to pick up tries to Beau Fermor and Brian Kelly. After the game coach Des Hasler was not happy, nor should he be with another inept display from his team. It was announced on Monday that Hasler would be finishing up at the end of this season.

17. Knights - steady

Knights 12 - 46 Broncos

Newcastle hosted the Broncos on old boys day, an event where long-retired players gather to relive past glory and watch their team lift in honour of their very presence. Things didn't look good early for the Knights with two quick Broncos tries promising an afternoon of misery for all in attendance. The Knights knuckled down and were able to stem the bleeding for 20 minutes before the Broncos scored their next try. They even crossed for one of their own before the break, with Leo Thompson diving on a cleverly placed Phoenix Crossland grubber which caught Reece Walsh napping. Hopefully, the almost respectable 14-6 halftime score allowed the old boys to enjoy a few more beers at the break, because the second half wasn't befitting of the occasion. The Broncos scored six more tries, while Bradman Best was able to capitalise on some Dane Gagai soccer skills to score the Knights only four-pointer after the break.