Gold Coast have announced Des Hasler will step down as head coach at the end of the NRL season after an ill-fated two years at the struggling club.

The Titans fired Justin Holbrook midway through the 2023 season to clear the way for two-time premiership-winning mentor Hasler to take over.

Des Hasler's days at the Titans are over. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

But the Titans have won only 13 of his 46 games in charge and are the favourites to finish last on the ladder with a fortnight to play in the regular season.

Hasler departs with a year to run on his contract and is no certainty to coach in the NRL again.

He will coach the last two games of the season, with the Titans yet to announce his successor