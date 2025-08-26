Just the two rounds remaining in the 2025 NRL season and the Top 8 is far from finalised. We kick off the round with the Bulldogs taking on a greatly weakened Panthers. This is followed by the Storm and Roosters battling it out on Friday night.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, August 28
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Penrith Panthers
Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Josh Curran 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 17. Reed Mahoney Reserves: 19. Enari Tuala 20. Kurtis Morrin 21. Lipoi Hopoi 22. Jake Turpin 23. Toby Sexton
Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Jesse McLean 3. Sione Fonua 4. David Fale 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Jack Cole 7. Brad Schneider 8. Luron Patea 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Austin Dias 11. Zac Lipowicz 12. Mavrik Geyer 13. Matt Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Preston Riki 16. Riley Price 17. Billy Phillips Reserves: 18. Billy Scott 19. Niko Apelu 20. Asu Kepaoa 21. Riley Wake 22. Jaxen Edgar
Prediction: The Bulldogs suffered a painful defeat at the hands of the Storm last week, unable to overcome their stifling defence. The Panthers looked to be on their way to victory against the Raiders, but couldn't prevent a second half surge and another unfortunate golden point finish. The Panthers' have decided to rest most of their first grade players for this one. The Bulldogs must use this opportunity to develop some much-needed cohesion in attack.
Tip: Bulldogs by 16
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.13 (-17.5 $1.85) Panthers $6 (+17.5 $1.95)
Friday, August 29
New Zealand Warriors vs. Parramatta Eels
Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Demitric Vaimauga 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki 20. Samuel Healey 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Kalani Going 23. Edward Kosi
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Dylan Brown 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Matt Doorey 16. Charlie Guymer 17. Jordan Samrani Reserves: 18. Sean Russell 19. Dean Hawkins 20. Dan Keir 21. Toni Mataele 22. Joey Lussick
Prediction: The Warriors weren't entirely convincing in their victory over the Titans last week, but it enabled them to keep their grip on a Top 4 spot. The Eels showed the Roosters that they can be a thorn in the side, even though they can't make the Top 8. The Warriors will need to step it up if they are to beat the Eels, but at home they really should, particularly this close to the finals.
Tip: Warriors by 8
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.55 (-4.5 $1.90) Eels $2.45 (+4.5 $1.90)
Melbourne Storm vs. Sydney Roosters
AAMI Park, 8pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Kane Bradley 3. Marion Seve 4. Grant Anderson 5. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Alec MacDonald 11. Shawn Blore 12. Joe Chan 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona Reserves: 18. Sualauvi Faalogo 19. Josiah Pahulu 20. William Warbrick 21. Keagan Russell-Smith 22. Angus Hinchey
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Victor Radley 13. Naufahu Whyte Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Egan Butcher 16. Salesi Foketi 17. Siua Wong Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Blake Steep 20. Toby Rodwell 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu
Prediction: The Storm survived a second half scare to defeat the Bulldogs last week, with their defence magnificent at times. The Roosters could not recover from the early loss of Sam Walker against the determined Eels. The Roosters are yet to nail down their Top 8 position with the Dolphins and Sea Eagles nipping at their heels. This is a massive game for the Chooks, but I won't tip against the Storm.
Tip: Storm by 4
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Roosters $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)
Saturday, August 30
Canberra Raiders vs. Wests Tigers
GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Danny Levi 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Sanders
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Heath Mason 15. Royce Hunt 16. Charlie Murray 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Heamasi Makasini 19. Kit Laulilii 20. Krystian Mapapalangi 21. Tristan Hope 22. Brent Naden
Prediction: The Raiders really looked the premiership goods the way they fought back to defeat the Panthers last week. The Tigers blew a perfect opportunity to press for a Top 8 spot when they blew a winning lead against the Cowboys at Leichhardt. As much as many fans would like to see the Tigers continue their faint hopes of playing finals football, the Raiders should put them out of their misery this weekend.
Tip: Raiders by 18
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.22 (-12.5 $1.90) Tigers $4.25 (+12.5 $1.90)
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Hayden Buchanan 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Jacob Halangahu 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Hame Sele 17. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga Reserves: 18. Ben Murdoch-Masila 19. Corey Allan 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Nathan Lawson 22. Blake Lawrie
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tommy Talau 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Aaron Schoupp 15. Caleb Navale 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Joey Walsh 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Michael Chee Kam 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Prediction: The Dragons were absolutely diabolical last week against the Rabbitohs with their season on the line, while the Sea Eagles found some form against the Dolphins under similar circumstances. To make life tough for tippers the Dragons are just as likely to bounce back at home and knock over the very inconsistent Sea Eagles. Good luck to you if you tip that and it proves to be correct.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 12
PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.95 (+0.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $1.85 (-0.5 $1.90)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Brisbane Broncos
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Braidon Burns 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Zac Laybutt 15. Karl Lawton 16. Harrison Edwards 17. Thomas Mikaele Reserves: 18. Kai O'Donnell 19. Marly Bitungane 20. Nicholas Lenaz 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Kaiden Lahrs
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Billy Walters 7. Ben Hunt 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Ben Talty 17. Brendan Piakura Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Fletcher Baker 20. Delouise Hoeter 21. Jock Madden 22. Adam Reynolds
Prediction: The Cowboys showed some signs of life last week to beat the Tigers, while the Broncos were simply ruthless against the Knights. With a final round bye, this game marks the last of the season for the disappointing Cowboys and they would like nothing more than to reward their adoring fans with a farewell victory over the No. 1 enemy Broncos.
Tip: Brocnos by 14
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90)
Sunday, August 31
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Newcastle Knights
Sharks Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Mawene Hiroti 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Niwhai Puru
Knights: 1. Dane Gagai 2. Dominic Young 3. James Schiller 4. Bradman Best 5. Fletcher Hunt 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Thomas Cant 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. Greg Marzhew 19. Jack Hetherington 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Connor Votano 22. Lachlan Crouch
Prediction: The Sharks enjoyed the bye last weekend, while the Knights were being hammered by the Broncos. The Sharks need to start their run towards the finals with a convincing win here, as they face the Bulldogs next week, and can still squeeze their way into the Top 4 if results fall their way. The season is all over for the Knights as they showed the world last week.
Tip: Sharks by 26
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.13 (-17.5 $1.90) Knights $6 (+17.5 $1.90)
Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans
Suncorp Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Aublix Tawha 15. Ray Stone 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Kenny Bromwich 19. LJ Nonu 20. James Walsh 21. Peter Hola 22. John Fineanganofo
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Keano Kini 15. Klese Haas 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Tukimihia Simpkins 19. Sean Mullany 20. Cooper Bai 21. Carter Gordon 22. Tony Francis
Prediction: The Dolphins have fallen apart lately, losing convincingly last week to the Sea Eagles, as their finals dreams fade. It was just another loss for the Titans last week against the Warriors, but one which finished off Des Hasler's tenure at the club. Hasler will coach out the remainder of the year and it remains to be seen whether the players will lift now that they know they have cost him his job.
Tip: Dolphins by 12
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.52 (-5.5 $1.90) Titans $2.55 (+5.5 $1.90)
BYE:
Rabbitohs
