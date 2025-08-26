AAMI Park, 8pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Kane Bradley 3. Marion Seve 4. Grant Anderson 5. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Alec MacDonald 11. Shawn Blore 12. Joe Chan 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona Reserves: 18. Sualauvi Faalogo 19. Josiah Pahulu 20. William Warbrick 21. Keagan Russell-Smith 22. Angus Hinchey

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Victor Radley 13. Naufahu Whyte Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Egan Butcher 16. Salesi Foketi 17. Siua Wong Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Blake Steep 20. Toby Rodwell 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Storm survived a second half scare to defeat the Bulldogs last week, with their defence magnificent at times. The Roosters could not recover from the early loss of Sam Walker against the determined Eels. The Roosters are yet to nail down their Top 8 position with the Dolphins and Sea Eagles nipping at their heels. This is a massive game for the Chooks, but I won't tip against the Storm.

Tip: Storm by 4

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Roosters $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)

Saturday, August 30

GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Danny Levi 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Sanders

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Heath Mason 15. Royce Hunt 16. Charlie Murray 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Heamasi Makasini 19. Kit Laulilii 20. Krystian Mapapalangi 21. Tristan Hope 22. Brent Naden

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Raiders really looked the premiership goods the way they fought back to defeat the Panthers last week. The Tigers blew a perfect opportunity to press for a Top 8 spot when they blew a winning lead against the Cowboys at Leichhardt. As much as many fans would like to see the Tigers continue their faint hopes of playing finals football, the Raiders should put them out of their misery this weekend.

Tip: Raiders by 18

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.22 (-12.5 $1.90) Tigers $4.25 (+12.5 $1.90)

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Hayden Buchanan 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Jacob Halangahu 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Hame Sele 17. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga Reserves: 18. Ben Murdoch-Masila 19. Corey Allan 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Nathan Lawson 22. Blake Lawrie

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tommy Talau 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Aaron Schoupp 15. Caleb Navale 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Joey Walsh 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Michael Chee Kam 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dragons were absolutely diabolical last week against the Rabbitohs with their season on the line, while the Sea Eagles found some form against the Dolphins under similar circumstances. To make life tough for tippers the Dragons are just as likely to bounce back at home and knock over the very inconsistent Sea Eagles. Good luck to you if you tip that and it proves to be correct.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 12

PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.95 (+0.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $1.85 (-0.5 $1.90)