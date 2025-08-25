Rabbitohs hooker hit with drug supply, betting charges

Open Extended Reactions

NRL star Brandon Smith has been charged with drug supply and using inside knowledge for betting.

The South Sydney hooker was questioned by police when he arrived in Queensland ahead of their Aug. 10 clash with Gold Coast, but released without charge.

However Queensland Police on Monday confirmed the 29-year-old Rabbitohs star had been charged with supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting.

Queensland Police said Smith had been issued with a summons on August 20 over the two charges.

He is set to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 18.

"Investigations by detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group, Taskforce Maxima, South Eastern Region are continuing," a Queensland Police statement said.

Smith was questioned ahead of the Titans game earlier this month after police said they had cause to speak to the 29-year-old at Coolangatta Airport.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

However he was released without charge and ran out against Des Hasler's side.

"We chatted to him about a number of things and then he was able to go on and play football," acting Police Commissioner Shane Chelepy told 4BC on Aug. 14.

"We have an ongoing police matter that we are dealing with.

"Brandon was very co-operative with us and he was able to go on and play a good game of football from what I saw."

South Sydney said they were aware of the allegations and had informed the NRL integrity unit.

"As this matter is part of a Queensland Police investigation, the Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage," a club statement said.

Comment is being sought from the NRL.

At his peak, Smith was one of the NRL's best rakes and earned crowd favourite status thanks to his larrikin persona.

He won the 2020 premiership with Melbourne before being named Dally M Hooker of the Year the next season.

Smith made a high-profile midseason switch from the Sydney Roosters to bitter rivals Souths this season, but injuries have restricted him to only four games for his new club to date.

Smith -- who has played 13 Tests for New Zealand -- is contracted at the Rabbitohs until the end of the 2027 campaign.