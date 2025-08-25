Open Extended Reactions

Canberra's premiership push has taken a significant blow, with winger Xavier Savage ruled out for the rest of the year with a fractured shoulder.

Savage injured his shoulder in the first half of last Friday's miracle golden-point win over Penrith in Mudgee.

The Raiders' flyer initially played through the pain before not returning after halftime, and scans have since confirmed the devastating blow.

Canberra are unsure if Savage will require surgery, but he is no chance of returning this year regardless.

The 23-year-old has been one of several improved Raiders young guns this year, scoring 12 tries on the club's run to the top of the table.

Canberra will soon have Savelio Tamale returning from a fractured kneecap, with the powerful winger expected to take Savage's spot out wide.

That will mean Jed Stuart keeps his spot on the Raiders' other wing, after showing himself to be more than capable since senior players talked Ricky Stuart into debuting his son back in June.