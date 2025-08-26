Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins are hopeful of getting strike centre Herbie Farnworth back before the finals, but it won't be for hooker Jeremy Marshall King's 150th NRL match.

Farnworth, who tore a hamstring against the Warriors in round 22, ran freely at Dolphins training on Tuesday.

He was sprinting and changing direction diagonally with purpose and at top speed, which created an expectation he could be named in the 22 for Sunday's vital home clash with Gold Coast.

The England international is well known for his healing powers and winning mindset, but the medical staff have erred on the side of caution and will work with the 25-year-old to get him right for the final-round clash with Canberra.

Jeremy Marshall-King of the Dolphins. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"It would be nice to have him back. We've missed him, but the boys who are in the team we trust," Marshall-King said.

The Dolphins get five-eighth Kodi Nikorima back from illness. He was badly missed in the dire 58-30 loss to Manly on Saturday. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow remains in the centres and Jake Averillo will switch back to centre from No.6.

The Dolphins will be keen to make Marshall-King's milestone match, also his 50th for the club, a memorable one after leaking 160 points in three consecutive losses.

The side has looked tired the last three weeks as many of their young forwards show the strain of week-in and week-out footy and big minutes earlier than they would have anticipated due to the missing injured stars in the forward pack.

The loss by the eighth-placed Sydney Roosters, on 28 points, to Parramatta last week gave the ninth-positioned Dolphins, on 26 points, a lifeline and kept their finals hopes alive, but they must beat the Titans to make it count.

Marshall-King, signed from Canterbury as a Dolphins foundation player, has been one of the side's best in the recent three-game losing streak and along with Isaiya Katoa and Farnworth has proven to be in the top three signings the Dolphins have made.

"It's an exciting milestone to achieve this week and my family are going to be here," he said.

"My focus is to try and get this win. We're still in with finals hopes, so it's making sure I do my job and get the win.

"I'm glad I came to the club. My game has definitely gone up since I've been here."

If the Roosters lose to Melbourne on Friday night, the Dolphins will go into the top eight with a win over the Titans, but it is the process and not the result the side must focus on.

"We were 0-4 at the start of the season and I don't think a lot of people expected us to come this far," Marshall-King said.

"There's not really too much pressure on us. We have to win two games, but we have to focus on what needs to be done this weekend against the Titans."