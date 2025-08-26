Open Extended Reactions

Canberra will use Xavier Savage's season-ending injury as further motivation for their premiership push after confirmation the speedy winger's 2025 campaign is over.

Savage injured his shoulder in the first half of last Friday's miracle golden-point win over Penrith in Mudgee.

The Raiders' flyer initially played through the pain before not returning after halftime, and scans have since confirmed the devastating blow.

Canberra are unsure if Savage will require surgery, but he is no chance of returning this year regardless.

Canberra have named Savelio Tamale - returning from a fractured kneecap - to take Savage's spot on the flank.

Xavier Savage will miss the remained of the NRL season. Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images

Jed Stuart keeps his spot on the Raiders' other wing, after showing himself to be more than capable since senior players talked Canberra head coach Ricky Stuart into debuting his son back in June.

The 23-year-old Savage has been one of several improved Raiders young guns this year, scoring 12 tries on the club's run to the top of the table.

"It's a credit to Xavier, he stayed out there and finished off the half with a broken shoulder," said back-rower Zac Hosking.

"We are lucky that we had someone like Simi (Sasagi) on the bench who can cover the centres to fill the void.

"It's really sad for him. He's had a great year and we are at the pointy end of the season.

"For him to miss out, it's a little bit of extra motivation for us to be able to do it for him."

Meanwhile, Canberra have resisted recalling English import Matty Nicholson into their NRL side.

Nicholson, who quickly adapted to life in the NRL with five tries in his first nine games, has been sidelined since round 10 with an ankle injury but made a return to NSW Cup action last week.