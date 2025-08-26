Open Extended Reactions

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed his interest in joining breakaway rugby competition R360 as he sets his sights on securing the Warriors a maiden NRL title.

The former All Blacks and Blues representative, who is contracted to the Warriors for next year, has held talks with the organisers of the competition, who include former England centre Mike Tindall.

The proposed eight-team men's competition is slated to kick off next year with Tuivasa-Sheck mulling over joining in 2027.

"I've been approached and I've had chats with them," Tuivasa-Sheck told AAP.

"I'm off contract after next year, so I'm keeping my options open. It is about having a job in 2027. That's probably the appealing part.

"I enjoyed my time in rugby and I was lucky enough to represent my region and my country.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try for the Warriors. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"It's a rugby competition that's going to happen globally and apparently there's franchises sold all over the world and you're going to travel and play, that's all we know at the moment.

"They've approached me and approached a few other guys but everyone's in the waiting room seeing what it's all about.

"I'd love to stay here and finish my career here as a Warrior as well, so you just never know."

R360 is funded by private investors from Saudi Arabia, England and the United States with salaries for players potentially far greater than what they can earn in the NRL.

Melbourne stars Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona are just two other big-name targets.

It is why Warriors CEO Cameron George and South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett have warned that R360 is a genuine threat to the NRL and powerbrokers should make sure they treat it seriously.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 32, could also finish his career playing for the Warriors. He won the 2013 title at the Sydney Roosters and would love nothing more than to bring the NRL trophy home to Auckland.

"That would be the dream," he said.

"There is lots of confidence that we can do it."

The Warriors are in fourth position and can remain in the vital top four with wins over Parramatta (home) and Manly (away).

"Our big theme is day-by-day," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"We're not even worried about top four.

"That's our theme for the rest of the year; win each day and let the results take care of itself."

Tuivasa-Sheck had a brilliant game in last week's 32-18 win over Gold Coast, when he scored two tries, set one up and ran for 245m.

Ahead of Friday night's clash with the Eels he gave credit to young forwards Leka Halasima, Demitric Vaimauga and Tanner Stowers-Smith for energising the team.

"I think it's massive. I think that's the reason why we are where we are because of the young boys are pushing us and they're stepping up," he said.

"Leka Halasima is a bit of a superstar in our game today.

"It's no fluke from Leka and Demitric and then Tanner had his first start as a prop. He's only a young kid too, so those guys are training really well and they're showing it on the field."