Walkers keep coach dream alive despite Titans' call

Ben and Shane Walker did not get a formal interview for Gold Coast job in 2026 but have not given up on their determination to be NRL coaches.

The Walker brothers, who are acknowledged for having changed the way the modern game is played via their own revolutionary version of "contract football" in charge of the Ipswich Jets, had made their intentions known that they were keen to coach the Titans if a position became available.

Gold Coast announced on Monday that Des Hasler would not be coach next season and have appointed Cronulla assistant Josh Hannay to take over.

The Walker brothers won the Queensland Cup and NRL State Championship title in 2015 with the Jets. In nine seasons they had a 56 per cent win rate and made the finals six times.

While disappointed that they did not get an opportunity to put their cases to the Titans in an official capacity, Ben Walker said the duo still had a burning desire to coach at the top level.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images

"We are excited for Josh and his opportunity and thrilled that there is a new coach, not a regurgitated one in the NRL with new ideas," he told AAP.

"We certainly won't be giving up on our quest to coach in the NRL. The dream is still alive."

The Walker brothers have sharp rugby league minds such as Andrew and Matthew Johns backing them, along with rugby league legend Paul Vautin.

Ben said he looked forward to coaching his sons Sam and Tyson in the NRL in the future.

Sam has stamped himself as one of the game's leading playmakers at the Sydney Roosters, where he is on contract until the end of 2027.

Playmaker Tyson will join North Queensland in 2026.

The Walkers have been on the cusp of being appointed NRL coaches twice before. They were interviewed for the Titans job in 2017 before Garth Brennan came from the clouds late to get the job. Brennan's failed tenure ended inside three seasons.

In 2020 the Walkers played golf with Warriors owner Mark Robinson which doubled as an interview of sorts to replace outgoing coach Stephen Kearney.

Vautin was also in the group and Robinson indicated to him that the brothers had the job.

Their tenure was even announced on ABC radio that afternoon but the Warriors decided to appoint Nathan Brown instead.

The Walkers did also speak with CEO Cameron George about the role.

"They are not all about attack. The way they play puts points on the board but from talking to them I know defence is a very important part," George said at the time.

"They are very focused on player development and individuals meeting their greatest potential.

"They bring a number of attributes to the game that are refreshing, innovative and certainly could enhance our individual players' talent."

George said he was impressed with how the man management of the Walkers had been spoken of by the players they have coached.

Current Warriors star Kurt Capewell has often referenced the Walkers' key role in preparing him for the NRL in his time at the Jets.